Dubai drops rapid PCR tests for travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Travellers flying to Dubai from certain countries that previously had to follow additional Covid-19 tests are now exempt from the extra measures.

The latest information from Dubai Airports details that travellers flying to the emirate from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka no longer need to take a rapid PCR test before departure.

Previously, travellers from these destinations had to have a test no more than six hours before their flight time.

Travellers flying from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to Dubai no longer need to take rapid PCR tests before flights. Reuters

Updated measures came into effect at 8am on Tuesday.

Now travellers must take a PCR test within 48 hours of travel, and undergo testing on arrival in Dubai. Passengers should then self-quarantine until they receive a negative result.

If flying from India or Pakistan, pre-departure PCR tests must be taken at an approved laboratory, a list of which can be found here.

Arrival rules have not changed for travellers coming from Afghanistan or Nepal who must still need to take a rapid PCR test no more than six hours before flying.

Travellers flying to Sharjah from the same destinations also do not need to take a rapid PCR test.

“We continue to update flydubai.com with the latest travel restrictions and we encourage our passengers to keep up to date with the latest regulations on the Iata Travel Centre so that they are prepared and ready to travel for their whole journey,” said a flydubai spokesperson on the new rules.

Travellers flying to Dubai or Sharjah from Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh no longer need to take a rapid PCR test before travel. EPA

Transit passengers with a connection in Dubai should follow the rules of entry in place at their final destination.

The new measures should make travelling easier for the large number of passengers travelling to Dubai from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India is the top destination country for Dubai by passenger volume with more than 4.2 million Indian travellers flying in and out of the world's busiest airport in 2021. Pakistan ranks second, with 1.8 million travellers last year.