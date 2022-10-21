P-pop band SB19 to return to Dubai as part of 'WYAT' world tour

SB19 are set to return to Dubai later this month for the first international stop on their world tour.

The P-pop band will play a one-off show at Dubai World Trade Centre next Saturday. It follows the huge success of their new single WYAT (Where You At), which was released in September.

The five-piece band, made up of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin, drew huge crowds when they performed at Expo 2020 in March alongside other Filipino stars, and members said they were excited to return to the city for a full concert.

“We were able to prepare more this time,” main vocalist and lead dancer Stell said. “Previously, we were only able to show a couple of performances. It’s exciting because they’ll be able to see a full setlist now.”

Dubai is the first stop on their WYAT world tour, which will also take them to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Singapore.

SB19 are perhaps the most obviously K-pop-influenced band of the current crop of Pinoy stars. They were created by the newly formed Philippines branch of Korean entertainment agency ShowBT after an extensive talent search in 2016 — their name comes from the "SB" of their agency, and subtracting the Philippine’s international dialling code (+63) from Korea’s (+82).

Once selected, in fine K-pop fashion, Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin were put through almost three years of rigorous training in how to be the perfect pop stars by their mentor agency. They were also connected with Korean writers and producers before being unleashed on the world with their debut single Tilaluha at the end of 2018.

Tickets for the Dubai show are on sale now via Platinumlist, starting from Dh159