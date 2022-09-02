SB19 return with new single 'WYAT (Where You At)'

Filipino boy band SB19 have released their first single of 2022.

WYAT (Where You At) came out on Friday, along with a Grease-inspired music video, which shows the group wearing Danny Zuko-style leather jackets. Additionally, their hair is styled into impressive quiffs.

The five-piece band is made up of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin. Their latest hit has been produced by Pablo and his brother Josue Nase. The lyrics explore forming bonds and reconnection after a difficult period.

“We’ve been performing for almost half of our lives together, and due to the pandemic, our world was suddenly put on hold,” Pablo said of the single in a statement.

“I felt a disconnection among the group brought about by the lockdown, and I’ve wanted to reach out to them through this song.”

SB19 are perhaps the most obviously K-pop-influenced band of the current crop of Pinoy stars. They were created by the newly formed Philippines branch of Korean entertainment agency ShowBT after an extensive talent search in 2016 — their name comes from the "SB" of their agency, and subtracting the Philippine’s international dialling code, +63, from Korea’s +82.

Once selected, in fine K-pop fashion, Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin were put through almost three years of rigorous training in how to be the perfect pop stars by their mentor agency. They were also connected with Korean writers and producers before being unleashed on the world with their debut single Tilaluha at the end of 2018.

From left, SB19 members Josh, Ken, Stell, Sejun and Justin. Photo: ShowBT Philippines Corp

It was with the 2019 follow-up, Go Up, when things really took off. A K-pop fan account using the handle @BAE_Sodu tweeted a video of the group practising the dance to the single in September of that year and the clip picked up almost 4.5 million views.

In March, the band visited Dubai to perform at Expo 2020 and were joined by Idol Philippines winner Zephanie Dimaranan and Filipino actor, comedian and YouTuber Chad Kinis.

