Oscars 2022: all the films from the Arab world submitted for Best International Feature

Five films from the Arab world have been officially submitted so far in the race for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2022, including an entry from Somalia for the first time.

The category looks at films that are predominantly non-English in dialogue, including animation and documentary films. A shortlist of 15 finalists will be announced on December 21, with five nominees announced on February 8, 2022.

Last year, two films from the Arab world received Oscar nominations in two different categories: The Man Who Sold His Skin by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania for Best International Feature Film, and Farah Nabulsi's The Present in the Best Live Action Short category.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Here is a look at the Arab film submissions. More are expected to be made before the deadline on Monday, November 1.

'Casablanca Beats' by Nabil Ayouch (Morocco)

Nabil Ayouch's Casablanca Beats is considered the first fully Moroccan film to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, where it had its world premiere in July earlier this year. Inspired by Ayouch's own childhood experience, the film tells the story of a poverty-stricken area on the outskirts of Casablanca and the kind of change a new cultural centre does to its youth. Last week, the film had its red carpet screening at El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt.

Director Nabil Ayouch attends the press conference for 'Haut et Fort' (Casablanca Beats) during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, in France on July 16, 2021. Getty Images

'The Stranger' by Ameer Fakher Eldin (Palestine)

This is the debut feature from Fakher Eldin, who has both written and directed The Stranger. Set in the occupied Golan Heights, the film stars Ashraf Barhom and Mohammaed Bakri and is about a desperate unlicensed doctor going through an existential crisis, when he encounters a wounded man in the war in Syria. The film won the Edipo Re Award for Inclusion at the Venice Film Festival this year.

Palestine's first Oscar submission was Elia Suleiman's Divine Intervention in 2003. It has previously received two nominations for Best International Feature Film with Paradise Now (2005) and Omar (2013), both by Hany Abu-Asaad.

'The Gravedigger's Wife' by Khadar Ayderus Ahmed (Somalia)

Somali-Finnish writer-director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed's film The Gravedigger's Wife has already made history. The film, which world premiered at Cannes Critics' Week in July, is the first Somali film to be submitted for the Oscars. The film has won the Amplify Voices Award at Toronto International Film Festival and the top prize at the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso. It follows the love story of a gravedigger trying to find ways to pay for his sick wife's treatment.

Somali-Canadian model Yasmin Warsame stars in her first acting role in 'The Gravedigger's Wife'. Photo: Toronto International Film Festival

'Golden Butterfly' by Abdelhamid Bouchnak (Tunisia)

Tunisia's National Centre for Cinema and Image announced earlier in October that Golden Butterfly (Papillon d'Or in French) by Abdelhamid Bouchnak had been selected to represent Tunisia at the Oscars. The film is the filmmaker's third feature. In 2020, Tunisia received its first Oscar nomination with Ben Hania's The Man Who Sold His Skin. It lost to the Mads Mikkelsen-starring Another Round.

'Heliopolis by Djafar Gacem (Algeria)

Heliopolis has been selected for the second time to represent Algeria after its nomination was withdrawn last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is an Algerian drama based on the real-life events of May 8, 1945, in the city of Guelma, Algeria – called Heliopolis in ancient times – where French colonial forces attacked thousands of Algerians on the same day that the Europeans celebrated the end of the Second World War. The date is considered a day of mourning, where Algerians remember the thousands who perished in the attacks.

