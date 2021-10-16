Moroccan film 'Casablanca Beats' premieres on day two of El Gouna Film Festival

Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch’s Casablanca Beats was the first red carpet screening on day two of the El Gouna Film Festival, which is running until October 22.

It is the first fully Moroccan film to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, where it had its world premiere in July. The film is based on Ayouch’s own experiences opening a cultural centre for young people in Sidi Moumen, a poverty-stricken area on the outskirts of Casablanca.

Casablanca Beats is one of 16 feature narratives competing at the festival on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. There are 10 documentaries and 23 short films in competition.

Mohamed Ramadan went on to perform his new song 'Gaw El Banat' at the opening ceremony of El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt.

The festival, running for a fifth year, includes 75 international and regional feature narratives, short films and documentaries from 44 countries, with eight world and two international premieres.

It opened on Thursday with the usual red carpet glamour, opening ceremony and mingling in the main plaza, with no signs of the fire the day before.

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan performed his new song Gaw El Banat from Universal Arabic Music with Grammy-winning Moroccan-Swedish music producer RedOne and Moroccan-Dutch singer Nouamane Belaiachi.

Ramadan, known for hit song Ya Habibi with Congolese-French rapper Maitre Gims, announced Gaw El Banat as the official song of El Gouna Film Festival on his Instagram earlier on Thursday.

The festival has a tradition of being the platform that releases new Arabic songs, right from its inaugural event in 2017 when 3 Daqat by Abu featuring Youssra became a phenomenal success.