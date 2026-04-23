Who is Lina El Arabi, the French-Moroccan actress joining Citadel season two?

Prime Video's high-budget spy thriller Citadel is back. Backed by the Russo brothers, and starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci, the globe-trotting show, which premiered in 2023, has spawned two spin-offs – an Indian version, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Citadel: Diana in Italian.

Madden and Chopra Jonas play Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh respetively, elite agents whose memories were wiped after the fall of Citadel, an independent spy agency they once served.

When a powerful syndicate manipulates events from the shadows, they are pulled back into a world of shifting loyalties, high-stakes missions and conspiracies that threaten to reshape the global order. Tucci plays Bernard Orlick, a Citadel associate and key member of the spy team.

Season two, the trailer for which dropped on Wednesday, builds on that premise, expanding both the scale and the cast. Madden, Chopra Jonas and Tucci reprise their roles, and are joined by a wider network of operatives as a new threat forces the trio to recruit fresh talent and embark on another globe-trotting mission.

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Among the new faces joining the series are English actor Matt Berry, Irish actor Jack Reynor, Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone, American actresses Rayna Vallandingham and Merle Dandridge, and French-Moroccan actress Lina El Arabi.

Who is Lina El Arabi?

Born in 1995 in Choisy-le-ROI, just outside Paris, El Arabi is a French actress of Moroccan heritage whose career has steadily built momentum over the past decade.

She began acting young, training in theatre as well as music and dance, before moving into film and television roles in her late teenagers. Her breakthrough came in 2017 with the Belgian drama Noces (A Wedding), in which she played a Belgian-Pakistani teenager resisting a forced marriage.

The role earned her the Valois Award for Best Actress at the Angouleme Francophone Film Festival and established her as a performer drawn to complex, emotionally demanding characters.

Since then, El Arabi has worked across a mix of independent films and mainstream series in France, often taking on roles that explore identity, family and belonging. She appeared in Netflix’s comedy-drama Family Business, but it was her lead role in the 2024 action series Furies that brought her wider international attention.

Lina El Arabi, left, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Citadel season two. Photo: Prime Video Info

In Furies, she plays Lyna, a young woman drawn into Paris’s criminal underworld following the murder of her parents. The series blends stylised action with character-driven storytelling, allowing El Arabi to showcase both physicality and emotional range – qualities that are likely to translate well as a spy in Citadel.

Speaking at Canneseries in April last year, where she was promoting her series Plaine orientale, El Arabi described her identity as both French and Moroccan, adding: “I love my last name and my origins. I’m very proud of them.”

Season two of Citadel premieres on Prime Video on May 6