Ramy Youssef's new stand-up and return of American Gladiators – shows and films to stream this week

From reboots of classic formats to true-crime deep dives and new comedy specials, this week’s streaming releases bring a mix of familiar concepts and fresh storytelling. Whether you’re after light entertainment, prestige drama or something more offbeat, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist.

Shows to stream

American Gladiators (Prime Video)

The poster for the revival of American Gladiators, which comes with a $100,000 prize. Photo: Amazon MGM Studios Info

The classic competition series returns with a modern reboot, as everyday contenders step into the arena to face a new generation of elite athletes. Hosted by WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin alongside Rocsi Diaz, the show revives fan-favourite events such as Joust, Powerball and The Eliminator, while introducing challenges designed to test strength, speed and strategy. Competitors battle it out for a $100,000 prize and the title of champion.

The Testaments (Disney+)

The Testaments expands Margaret Atwood’s dystopian world from The Handmaid's Tale. Photo: MGM Television Info

Set years after The Handmaid’s Tale, this sequel series expands Margaret Atwood’s dystopian world through the perspectives of a new generation living under Gilead’s regime. Shifting focus beyond the original story, it explores how power is maintained – and resisted – from within, while continuing the themes of control, survival and identity that defined its predecessor.

Chase Infiniti, who earned multiple nominations last year for her role in One Battle After Another, leads an ensemble cast, which also includes show veteran Elisabeth Moss.

Ramy Youssef: In Love (OSN+)

Ramy Youssef blends personal storytelling and cultural observation. Photo: HBO Info

Ramy Youssef’s latest stand-up special turns its focus to relationships, faith and the contradictions of modern intimacy. Known for blending personal storytelling with cultural observation, Youssef delivers a set that moves between humour and reflection, continuing to build on the voice he's established in his earlier acclaimed stand-up works.

Trust Me: The False Prophet (Netflix)

Cult expert Christine Marie in Trust Me: The False Prophet. Photo: Netflix Info

Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries examines the rise of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader whose influence over followers takes a dark turn. Told through cult expert Christine Marie and her videographer husband, Tolga Katas, the series delves into the lives of a fractured community still reeling from the imprisonment of Warren Jeffs, leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), a Mormon breakaway group whose members practice polygamy.

When Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed heir to Jeffs, rises to power after claiming divine authority, Marie and Katas are sceptical. They infiltrate the tight-knit community and uncover stories of manipulation, control and evidence of unignorable evil.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV+)

Michelle Pfeiffer as Shayanne Millet, left, and Elle Fanning as Margo Millet in Margo's Got Money Problems. Photo: Apple TV Info

Based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel, this comedy-drama follows Margo (Elle Fanning), a recent college dropout and aspiring writer, who's navigating single motherhood, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling number of ways to pay them. With the help of her mother, ex-Hooters waitress Shayanne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler Jinx (Nick Offerman), she stumbles her way through the pressures of modern adulthood.

Other cast members include Nicole Kidman and Marcia Gay Harden.

Movies to stream

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough (Netflix)

A Gorilla Story revisits David Attenborough's first encounter with Pablo in the 1970s. photo: Netflix Info

Sir David Attenborough's first encounter with baby gorilla Pablo in 1976 in the mountains of Rwanda for his beloved BBC series Life on Earth was a television moment. Now, 50 years later, he returns to that moment for a Netflix documentary directed by Oscar-winner James Reed (My Octopus Teacher).

Attenborough, now 99, narrates the film, which blends archival footage with a deep dive into how Pablo's direct descendants are doing today.

Rental Family (Disney+)

Brendan Fraser and Shannon Mahina Gorman in Rental Family. Photo: Searchlight Pictures Info

Released in cinemas last year, this poignant comedy-drama stars Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser as Phillip Vanderploeg, an American in Tokyo who works for a company that hires actors as surrogates to help clients through some of life’s biggest challenges.

When he takes on a job to play a “sad American” at an actual funeral, unexpected complexities soon set in when Phillip realises that the role of a lifetime is being himself.

Balls Up (Prime Video)

Mark Wahlberg as Brad, left, and Paul Walter Hauser as Elijah in Balls Up. Photo: Prime Video Info

In time for the Fifa World Cup, this action-comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser follows two marketing executives whose World Cup stunt spirals into an international scandal. As their plans unravel, they find themselves on the run across Brazil, pursued by a mix of authorities and angry locals.