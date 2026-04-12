BTS live stream concert at Vox Cinemas review: Loud, chaotic and worth it for UAE fans

What would a BTS concert in the UAE feel like?

If the Vox Cinemas live screening of Arirang is anything to go by, it would be just as loud and energetic as expected. Attending a live viewing of the tour at Vox Cinemas in Yas Mall on Saturday afternoon – timed with the band’s show in Goyang, South Korea – offered a glimpse into that atmosphere.

Watching concerts on the big screen is nothing new – Taylor Swift and Blackpink are among the more recent examples – but a real-time live stream from one of the world’s biggest bands comes with a different set of expectations. Unlike pre-recorded concert films, there is little room for error, and the experience hinges on whether that sense of immediacy can be translated across time zones and screens.

Although the screening was scheduled to begin at 1.45pm, the band did not take to the stage until about half an hour later, with a few technical hiccups along the way. For an event being streamed globally, some minor issues were perhaps inevitable. There was a brief moment of hesitation as the feed struggled to connect, before the IMAX screen lit up with a live shot of Goyang Stadium, already packed with fans.

However, as the members appeared on stage, it quickly became clear that while the visuals were in place, the audio was not.

BTS fans have been eagerly awaiting the K-pop group to go back on tour. Getty Images Info

Still, that did little to dampen the mood inside the theatre. Despite some frustration, Army (BTS’s fan base) began singing along anyway, filling the silence with their own voices. It was an impressive display, and a reminder that for many in attendance, the experience was as much about being part of a shared moment as it was about the performance itself.

I checked online and there were similar issues reported elsewhere, with someone from the UK posting on X with the opposite problem – sound but no video – suggesting the glitches were not isolated to just the UAE.

About an hour in, or roughly four songs into the set, the audio finally worked, prompting loud cheers from inside the cinema. With the sound restored, the screening took on a different energy, feeling closer to a proper concert experience. From that point on, the technical side largely held steady, no small feat given the scale of the live broadcast.

As the show went on, the reactions from the audience only grew louder. Close-up shots of the members were met with piercing screams, echoing the kind of reactions expected at a live stadium show. Fans waved lightsticks and sang and dance along in unison, creating a sense of shared excitement.

There were moments when the scale of the original venue – tens of thousands of fans gathered in one place – felt impossible to replicate. And yet, the cinema environment offered something different rather than lesser. Without the distractions of being in a large crowd or being far from the stage, the focus remained fixed on the performance, with crisp visuals and, once resolved, clear audio bringing the show into sharp detail.

While nothing quite replaces the feeling of being physically present at a concert, the screening was still impressive. In some ways, the live stream offered an advantage. Frequent close-ups and shifting camera angles gave fans a clearer view of the members than many would have had in person, particularly in a venue of that scale.

BTS performing on the second day of their three-night concert series at Goyang Stadium. Photo: BigHit Music Info

For fans in the UAE who have yet to see BTS perform live, it may well be the next best thing. The experience offered a way to engage with the concert in real time, while still sharing the moment with a room full of equally invested fans.

With another live screening planned for the group’s coming Japan concert on April 18, there will be another opportunity for Army to tap into that same energy. If anything, this showing proved that while technical issues are almost inevitable with a broadcast of this scale, they do little to diminish the overall experience.

So while it may not fully replicate a live stadium show, it comes close – at least until BTS announce Middle East tour dates.