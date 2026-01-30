Arab directors condemn Israel's shutdown of Palestine 36 screening in Jerusalem

Arab filmmakers have spoken out in protest after Israeli authorities shut down a screening of the Palestinian historical drama Palestine 36 in occupied East Jerusalem, prompting accusations of censorship and intimidation.

The incident took place on January 22 at the Yabous Cultural Centre and Cinematheque, where Israeli police raided the venue shortly before the scheduled screening. The film’s projectionist was detained and taken in for interrogation, and an official notice was later posted at the venue banning any future screenings of the film.

The shutdown has drawn condemnation from filmmakers across the Arab world. Among those speaking out was Kaouther Ben Hania, the Oscar-nominated director of The Voice of Hind Rajab, who posted a statement of solidarity on Instagram.

“I stand in full solidarity with the director Annemarie Jacir and with every member of the crew of Palestine 36,” Ben Hania wrote. “This is about criminalising Palestinian stories, and intimidating those who dare to gather, watch and think together. Palestine will be seen.”

The team behind Palestine 36 pictured at its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025. AFP

The film’s director, Annemarie Jacir, has also criticised the actions of Israeli authorities, saying the raid was followed by a formal order prohibiting any future screenings of the film. She has rejected allegations made against the venue, which accused it of screening material linked to a terrorist organisation. Israeli authorities have not publicly commented on the incident.

East Jerusalem was annexed by Israel following the 1967 war, but is considered occupied Palestinian territory under international law by the United Nations and the majority of the international community.

Palestine 36 premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was selected as Palestine’s official submission for the 2026 Academy Awards in the international feature category and was shortlisted, though it did not make the final nomination list. The film is currently screening in cinemas across the UAE.

Set in the years leading up to the 1936 Arab revolt, the film follows a young Palestinian man as tension escalates in Jerusalem and surrounding villages under British rule, amid the arrival of Jewish immigrants fleeing anti-Semitism in Europe. The cast includes Jeremy Irons, Hiam Abbass, Liam Cunningham and Saleh Bakri.

The film was produced by Ossama Bawardi and Azzam Fakhriddin through Philistine Films, with backing from a range of regional and international partners, including Dubai-based Rise Studios, the Red Sea Film Fund, Doha Film Institute, Katara Studios, BBC Film and the BFI.