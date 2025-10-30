Horror films for scaredy-cats: 11 picks for a not-too-spooky Halloween

While the horror genre remains perennially popular in the film medium, many people avoid it at all costs. Things may go bump in the night – as long as they are nowhere near you.

But even for those who can't handle too much of a fright likely feel they are missing out on the fun everyone else is having, especially during Halloween's spooky season.

At the same time, the horror genre is vast – especially because we're all drawn to different aspects of fear. So here are a range of options, from spectres to serial killers and everything in between.

Monster House (2006)

Need something spooky but not too scary for the whole family this Halloween? The underrated animated film Monster House fits the bill perfectly – and should delight both parents and kids. Written by Dan Harmon (Community) and Rob Schrab, the long-time collaborators who now lead Rick & Morty, the story follows three kids who discover that one of the houses down the block is alive – and eating residents of their small town. But fret not – it is surprisingly sweet, and all turns out fine by the end. Nightmares will be averted.

The Orphanage (2007)

The Spanish film is apt for those who like horror in the vein of The Others. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Alejandro Amenabar's The Others (2001) is perhaps the best pick for a spooky and engaging haunted house movie that never gets too scary, but if you've seen that already, here's an underrated gem in the same vein.

Produced by Oscar-winning horror director Guillermo del Toro, The Orphanage is a haunting yet emotional Spanish drama that blends the supernatural with heartfelt storytelling. A woman returns to the orphanage where she grew up hoping to reopen it, but is drawn into a mystery involving her missing son and the spirits of the past. The film’s strength lies in its atmosphere and emotional depth rather than traditional scares.

Director JA Bayona crafts a world of memory, loss and longing, inviting viewers to feel empathy as much as fear. Its ghostly elements are beautifully symbolic, exploring how grief can blur the line between reality and imagination. The Orphanage offers a rare kind of horror, one that moves the heart as much as it unsettles the mind, leaving audiences reflective rather than rattled.

The Vanishing (1988)

The Vanishing is an unsettling, brilliant thriller that will hook viewers without overwhelming them. Photo: MGS Film

Most horror films tap into our fear of the unknown. The Vanishing, a Dutch film from the 1980s (skip its awful 1990s Hollywood remake), pulls off quite a remarkable trick – it answers (nearly) every question that pops up in your mind as you watch it, yet still has you gripped with horrific suspense till the very end.

The Vanishing follows a man named Rex, on holiday with his girlfriend. Out of petrol, they stop at a rest area. She goes in to grab a drink – and never returns. For years, he wonders what happened to her. By the shocking end, it's clear he should have let it stay a mystery.

Lake Mungo (2008)

David Pledger, Rosie Traynor, and Martin Sharpe in Lake Mungo (2008) Photo: Mungo Productions

Can't handle endless jump scares? OK, how about just one? And what if it's one of the best in the history of the medium? This low-budget psychological horror, filmed as a pseudo-documentary, follows a family coming to terms with the death of their daughter after she drowns under mysterious circumstances. It's creepy throughout, but never overwhelmingly so, and there's plenty of time to prepare yourself for the one big moment. In the meantime, you'll be engrossed in an affecting family drama.

Falcon Lake (2023)

Yes, this is another spooky lake movie (the creepiest body of water?), but it has decidedly different vibes. Written and directed by Charlotte Le Bon, one of the stars of White Lotus season three, this is more of a deeply-felt, coming-of-age romance – the kind that leans into the awkward, uncomfortable bits, effectively making you remember how you might have felt once upon a time. The horror elements are light with no big scares, but this slow-burn hidden gem is never boring if you're a keen observer of human nature.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Paddi Edwards and Norman Merrill in Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) Photo: Debra Hill Productions

While the most maligned film in the Halloween franchise has started getting the respect it deserves in recent years, it's still ripe for discovery – particularly for nostalgic adults who grew up reading Goosebumps books and are looking for something that scratches the same itch, with bonus points for its analogue tech aesthetics and a wicked synth score. It follows a Halloween mask factory in small-town California at the centre of mysterious deaths and disappearances. Fans of slasher films stay clear – this is a different kind of spooky fun.

Deadstream (2022)

2022's found footage flick Deadstream is more comedy than horror. Photo: Shudder

For many viewers, adding in some comedy is an easy way to make the scarier moments tolerable. And one of the best horror-comedies in years – that is also relatable in our hyper-online existence – is the hidden gem Deadstream. While it is peppered with jump scares (which are never too bad), they're always outweighed by the humour of the story, which follows a disgraced content creator attempting to resurrect his career by live-streaming a night in a notorious haunted house.

The Invitation (2015)

The Invitation. Photo: Gamechanger Films

Something is very wrong in The Invitation, but you're never sure exactly what it is until the end. It's a feeling also held by the film's lead character Will (Logan Marshall-Green) – who might be the problem himself. The story follows Will to a dinner party held by his ex-wife, who he's become estranged from after the death of their son several years earlier. To his surprise, she seems happier than ever. It's a gripping story from director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body).

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The underrated 2000s chiller stars Kate Hudson. Photo: Universal Pictures

Set in the swamplands of Louisiana, The Skeleton Key is a slow-burning mystery rooted in Southern folklore. A hospice nurse takes a job in a secluded mansion where strange rituals suggest something supernatural is at work. Rather than relying on sudden frights, the film builds its unease through hints and suggestions. Its haunting soundtrack also allows the tension to simmer rather than explode. Beneath the film’s eerie surface is a story about belief, trust and the dangers of curiosity. The Skeleton Key is an example of how true fear can come not from monsters, but from ideas, making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy unsettling mystery over outright terror.

Arachnophobia (1990)

Jeff Daniels, right, stars in this nostalgic ode to 1950s monster movie fun. Photo: Amblin Entertainment

An enjoyable mixture of comedy and suspense, Arachnophobia delivers just enough chills to keep audiences alert, but never terrified. When a deadly species of spider invades a small American town, the chaos that ensues plays out with wit and warmth. Jeff Daniels brings humour and humanity to the role of a doctor facing his own fear of spiders. Director Frank Marshall keeps the tone light even when the spiders are scuttling across bathtubs and ceilings, balancing tension with good-natured charm. The film’s small-town setting and ensemble cast lend it a nostalgic quality reminiscent of 1950s monster movies. It’s the perfect film for anyone who wants a taste of the horror genre wrapped in a family-friendly adventure.

Duel (1971)

While many give the filmmaker's Jaws all the credit, Steven Spielberg's Duel is nearly as effective. Photo: Universal Studios

Steven Spielberg’s Duel remains one of cinema’s most effective exercises in tension. The film follows a lone motorist relentlessly pursued by a mysterious truck driver across a deserted motorway. There are no monsters or ghosts, only the menace of an unseen threat and the creeping anxiety it provokes. Spielberg’s minimalist direction turns an ordinary situation into a nerve-racking battle of David and Goliath. The dusty desert landscape and roaring engine of the pursuing truck heighten the sense of isolation and dread. Duel is not frightening in a traditional sense, but it keeps viewers on edge through sustained suspense and psychological unease. It’s a film that shows how fear can arise from everyday vulnerability – the simple horror of being hunted for no reason at all. If you've only seen Jaws, add this to your list.

A German university was a good fit for the family budget Annual fees for the Technical University of Munich - £600 Shared rental accommodation per month depending on the location ranges between £200-600 The family had budgeted for food, books, travel, living expenses - £20,000 annually Overall costs in Germany are lower than the family estimated As proof that the student has the ability to take care of expenses, international students must open a blocked account with about £8,640 Students are permitted to withdraw £720 per month