Halloween 2025: Child-friendly events and activities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

From themed workshops and immersive shows to delicious seasonal treats, the upcoming Halloween weekend is chock-full of events and activities for all ages taking place across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Think seasonal crafts for little ones, arcade fun for tweens and family-friendly brunches.

Here’s a round-up of festivities to attend.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

When: Until November 2

Children can enjoy character encounters, themed shows and a candy hunt. Photo: Warner Bros Abu Dhabi

The indoor theme park in Yas Island is hosting a Spooktober spectacular with live entertainment, character encounters and plenty of trick-or-treat adventures.

At Warner Bros Plaza, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc team take the stage for their Trick or Trap show, while guests can snap spooky photos with The Flintstones during the Yabba-Dabba-BOO! meet-and-greet. Over in Cartoon Junction, Daffy Duck keeps the energy high with his Spooky Dance Party, and Gotham City offers thrilling run-ins with Gotham’s Most Wanted and the Gotham City Sirens. Families also won’t want to miss Tricketty Treats Adventure, a park-wide candy hunt running daily from 2pm to 6pm.

From Dh345 for adults and Dh300 for children; wbworldabudhabi.com

Addams Family brunch at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

When: November 1, 12.30pm-4pm

Skydome, an events space in the Muroor Road hotel, will transform into a spooky Addams Family setting for a Halloween brunch filled with festive fun. Guests can enjoy 20 live cooking stations, a standout dessert spread and themed cocktails, while children get in on the action with themed entertainment and activities. There will also be a costume contest that will reward the most creative looks.

From Dh245; prices to be announced; dusit.com/abudhabi

Halloween brunch at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

When: November 1, 1pm-4pm

The Saadiyat Island hotel is hosting a stylish Halloween celebration with a lavish buffet featuring seasonal dishes, seafood and themed pastries. Young guests can enjoy Halloween activities at Camp Hyatt, for children aged 3 to 12, while adults can indulge in a relaxed afternoon of food and drinks.

From Dh495; hyatt.com

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

When: Until November 4

The indoor theme park hosts daily spooky story time with Sakina the dugong. Photo: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

The world's largest indoor marine-inspired theme park in Yas Island is bringing back its underwater Halloween celebration with riddle-filled candy trails, themed character encounters and a complimentary face-painting booth. Children can enjoy spooky story time with Sakina the dugong at 3.30pm daily, while Shivers’ Spooky Dance Party takes over One Ocean twice a day, at 2pm and 5pm. Families can also book the Spooky Sea-son Sleepover on October 31 to spend the night inside SeaWorld.

From Dh375 for adults and Dh290 for children; seaworldabudhabi.com

Central Yas Bay

When: Until November 2, with Halloween Brunch on November 1

The arcade centre in Yas Island is rolling out a full week of spooky fun, from monster burgers and themed shakes to retro games and bowling thrills. Families can enjoy Halloween-inspired bites, creepy drinks and festive activities. The celebrations peak on November 1 with a costume competition during Halloween Brunch – where the scariest look will win tickets to Beetlejuice: The Musical.

Prices vary by experience; centrad.ae

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

When: Until October 31

The water park in Yas Island is diving into Halloween with Spooky Splashdown week, bringing eerie surprises, trick-or-treat fun and family-friendly thrills. Guests can join a candy hunt across four themed stations, enjoy complimentary face painting from 1pm to 6.30pm and catch lively entertainment including drummers, a colourful Bandit Parade and meet-and-greets with Chubby and Skinny at the Souk. A pirate DJ will set the tone on the first and final days of the celebration.

Prices vary by experience, but from Dh295 for adults and Dh250 for children; yaswaterworld.com

Dubai Balloon

When: November 1, 3.30pm-5pm and 5.15pm-6.45pm

Enjoy a creative Halloween experience high in the sky. Pawan Singh / The National

Searching for an out-of-the-box Halloween celebration for older children? The Dubai Balloon, in collaboration with local artist FOSCart, is bringing a dynamic blend of art and themed festivities to the skies. Guests can join the Sip, Fly & Paint event for an evening of panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond, while creating their own artwork. Each guest receives a wooden pumpkin or ghost canvases to paint and take home as a keepsake.

From Dh350 for adults and Dh250 for children; thedubaiballoon.com

House of Hype

When: October 31-November 2, from 1pm

The Costume Runway competition offers cash prizes of up to Dh10,000. Photo: House of Hype

Dubai Mall’s newest hub for immersive entertainment is hosting a three-day Enchanted Carnival. The celebration will feature live performances, plus festive food and drink. Guests can explore 18 interactive exhibits and go trick-or-treating along the way. There’s also a Costume Runway competition with cash prizes of up to Dh10,000, giving attendees a chance to go home with more than just candy.

From Dh149 per person; from Dh449 for groups of four; house-of-hype.com

The Green Planet

When: October 28-November 3

Halloween-themed food at the indoor rainforest's overnight camp. Photo: The Green Planet

Halloween gets an educational twist at the indoor zoo in City Walk, where spooky tales of rainforests and animals come to life through interactive storytelling and hands-on sustainable crafts. Adventure seekers can explore the Haunted Rainforest, home to snakes, lizards and tiny crawlers across immersive zones. For the full Halloween atmosphere, guests can join an eerie overnight camping experience under the canopy on October 31.

From Dh175 for adults and Dh150 for kids; overnight camp from Dh900; thegreenplanetdubai.com

Motiongate Dubai

When: Until October 31

The Hollywood-inspired theme park has activities for children of all ages. Thrill-seekers can step into immersive experiences inspired by classic horror films such as Saw and The Strangers, while younger visitors can engage with characters from Hotel Transylvania or trick-or-treat with the Smurfs. There are also live performances, including the dance show Phantasmagoria and the Fright Nights Parade.

From Dh295; dubaiparksandresorts.com

Riverland Dubai

When: Until November 2

A performance-filled celebration awaits at the family-friendly attracted in Dubai Parks & Resorts. A highlight is the Halloween Pirates Street Show, featuring sword fights and bold stunts. Offering a change of pace, The Tale of Captain Blue presents an interactive blend of circus acts, acrobatics and dance. The Halloween spirit also carries through the streets with parade performances, monster meet-and-greets and dance tunes from a band of witches and other mythical creatures.

From Dh25; dubaiparksandresorts.com

Wild Wadi Waterpark Jumeirah

When: October 31

Photo: Wild Wadi Waterpark

Visitors to the outdoor water park in Dubai can get into the spirit with complimentary face painting, mystery goody bags and themed treats. A surprise dance performance and DJ set will add to the festivities, while Halloween-themed photo stations will allow guests to capture their memories.

From Dh179 for adults and Dh169 for children; wildwadi.com

Carluccio’s

When: October 30, 4pm

The Italian restaurant in Dubai is hosting a pizza-making class for children, complete with Halloween-themed arrangements, music and surprises. In the 45-minute workshop, chefs will guide young participants as they knead, craft and bake their creations. Registration is compulsory, and classes will be held across Carluccio’s branches in Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and Arabian Ranches.

From Dh75 per child; carlucciosme.com

Al Ghurair Centre

When: Until October 31

The shopping centre's Flayva food hall is hosting Fright Bites, a playful celebration of eerie delights, serving everything from witches’ brew to ghoulish spring rolls across participating restaurants. Families can also join a trick-or-treat food crawl, collecting stamps, mini-bites and candy, with goody bags for the first 100 children. A costume parade wraps up the fun, with prizes for Best Kid Costume, Best Family Group and more.

Prices vary; flayvadubai.com

