A legacy sequel of Shaun of the Dead could explore the bond between Simon Pegg's Shaun, second from right, and his now-zombie friends. Photo: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
A legacy sequel of Shaun of the Dead could explore the bond between Simon Pegg's Shaun, second from right, and his now-zombie friends. Photo: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
A legacy sequel of Shaun of the Dead could explore the bond between Simon Pegg's Shaun, second from right, and his now-zombie friends. Photo: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
A legacy sequel of Shaun of the Dead could explore the bond between Simon Pegg's Shaun, second from right, and his now-zombie friends. Photo: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Culture

Film & TV

Classic horror movies that deserve legacy sequels more than I Know What You Did Last Summer

Our pick of the films that deserve to be rehashed in the present day

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

July 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

This weekend, a legacy sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer films is coming to cinemas.

The film, titled the same as the 1997 first, will see the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr, who are both reprising their original roles.

Horror cinema has been mining historically popular films and franchises to try and revive them with reboots or sequels, which might not always work as well as they should. While the original I Know What You Did Last Summer is not a bad film, for many horror connoisseurs it is broadly remembered for its attention-grabbing title, as well as the many times it was parodied in films like Scary Movie.

But what is the difference between a legacy sequel and a normal sequel? A legacy sequel revisits a franchise after many years, often featuring original characters alongside a new generation, blending nostalgia with fresh narratives. On the other hand, a regular sequel continues the story more immediately, typically with the same cast and timeline.

In this list, we have picked six horror films that feel more worthy of a legacy sequel.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead is a horror-comedy that successfully blends gruesome scares with witty humour and heartfelt character moments. Released in the early 2000s, it helped launch a new subgenre affectionately called the zom-com (a portmanteau of zombie and comedy). The film, which was written by and starred Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost, and was directed by Edgar Wright, ends on something of sombre but hopeful prospect for the future.

Legacy potential: A legacy sequel could explore the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse or a new outbreak, especially the evolving relationship between the two leads, one of who has become a zombie. This year, horror fans were treated to a legacy sequel to the 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later films. Perhaps it's time to check in on Shaun and see what his world looks like now.

Phantasm (1979)

There have been four Phantasm films since the original. Alamy
There have been four Phantasm films since the original. Alamy

The Phantasm series is celebrated for its surrealist haunting atmosphere. The strange and unsettling world, created by Don Coscarelli, centred on the Tall Man and his eerie minions, has become a cult favourite over the years. The series ended with a fifth instalment, Phantasm: Ravager in 2016, which wrapped up many plot threads, but left room for interpretation and further exploration.

Legacy potential: A 2020s follow-up could provide an opportunity to delve deeper into the Tall Man’s origins and the mysterious dimensions he manipulates. It could also introduce the franchise to a new generation of horror enthusiasts. Given the success of other surreal horror continuations, Phantasm has the potential to succeed by embracing modern filmmaking techniques while maintaining its cult charm.

Event Horizon (1997)

Paul W S Anderson's film melds supernatural and sci-fi events. Alamy
Paul W S Anderson's film melds supernatural and sci-fi events. Alamy

Event Horizon has achieved cult status as a cosmic horror masterpiece that combines science fiction with supernatural dread. Though it underperformed at the box office in 1997, it has since been praised for its intense atmosphere and disturbing themes, thriving in repertory screenings and on home video. Directed by Paul W S Anderson, who went on to direct the Resident Evil films, Event Horizon’s premise follows a spaceship that returns from a voyage beyond known space with a malevolent force on board.

Legacy potential: A film that explores the aftermath of the original disaster or introduces a new mission with even higher stakes could go down well with fans. The original film doesn’t use the usual space scares such as aliens, instead it melds the supernatural with the scientific to create a bone-chilling experience. There’s no shortage of space films, but a sequel to Event Horizon would both satisfy a hungry fanbase and continue a truly horrific story.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

In a sequel to The Sixth Sense, Haley Joel Osment could play the father to a gifted child. Getty Images
In a sequel to The Sixth Sense, Haley Joel Osment could play the father to a gifted child. Getty Images

M Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense is one of the most adored psychological horror films of the 1990s, best known for its emotional depth and unforgettable twist. Since its release in 1999, the film has been praised for its intelligent screenplay and strong performances.

Legacy potential: While the film stands perfectly on its own, a carefully conceived legacy sequel could explore new storylines surrounding the characters. The child in the film, played by Haley Joel Osment, could become a father in the sequel. His son could carry his gift, but also include another aspect that complicates things, perhaps clairvoyance. To maintain both tonal and thematic continuity, Shyamalan would have to helm the effort, as no one else should be trusted with a sequel this important. Call it The Seventh Sense, perhaps?

Army of Darkness (1992)

Army of Darkness is the wackiest of the Evil Dead films, and deserves a continuation. Alamy
Army of Darkness is the wackiest of the Evil Dead films, and deserves a continuation. Alamy

The third instalment in the Evil Dead franchise, Army of Darkness stands out for its mix of horror, fantasy, and comedy. Bruce Campbell’s character Ash, and the film’s blend of slapstick humour and supernatural adventure has earned it a devoted following. Though the Evil Dead series has seen multiple sequels and a television series, most recently with Evil Dead Rise in 2023, Army of Darkness remains a unique entity.

Legacy potential: A new entry could revisit Ash’s adventures, even exploring what happens after his time in the medieval past or following his continued battles with the forces of evil in the modern day. With the rising popularity of nostalgic 1980s and 1990s properties, the character’s wisecracking charm and the film’s mix of genres could easily be adapted to contemporary tastes.

Don’t Look Now (1973)

The British horror film is set in Venice, and centres on themes of grief and loss. Alamy
The British horror film is set in Venice, and centres on themes of grief and loss. Alamy

Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now is a psychological horror that blends grief, supernatural elements and a haunting atmosphere. Released in 1973, it is often cited as one of the greatest British horror films of all time, made more notable for its evocative use of Venice as a setting, and its exploration of loss and grief.

Legacy potential: The film’s ambiguous ending and layered narrative leave ample room for a legacy sequel that could further explore its chilling themes. A continuation might focus on new characters who encounter the lingering supernatural presence, or revisit the original story from a different perspective. With the 2024 passing of the film’s star, Donald Sutherland, a legacy sequel could see his son, Kiefer Sutherland, take the role.

The%20US%20Congress%2C%20explained
%3Cp%3E-%20US%20Congress%20is%20divided%20into%20two%20chambers%3A%20the%20House%20of%20Representatives%20and%20Senate%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20435%20members%20make%20up%20the%20House%2C%20and%20100%20in%20the%20Senate%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20A%20party%20needs%20control%20of%20218%20seats%20to%20have%20a%20majority%20in%20the%20House%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20In%20the%20Senate%2C%20a%20party%20needs%20to%20hold%2051%20seats%20for%20control%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20In%20the%20event%20of%20a%2050-50%20split%2C%20the%20vice%20president's%20party%20retains%20power%20in%20the%20Senate%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tomorrow 2021
UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

RACE CARD AND SELECTIONS

5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

 

The National selections

5pm: RB Hot Spot

5.30pm: Dahess D’Arabie

6pm: Taamol

6.30pm: Rmmas

7pm: RB Seqondtonone

7.30pm: AF Mouthirah

Our commentary on Brexit
Pandemic Parenting
Votes

Total votes: 1.8 million

Ashraf Ghani: 923,592 votes

Abdullah Abdullah: 720,841 votes 

Pharaoh's curse

British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

The Sand Castle

Director: Matty Brown

Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea

Rating: 2.5/5

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants
%3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Chinese Grand Prix schedule (in UAE time)

Friday: First practice - 6am; Second practice - 10am

Saturday: Final practice - 7am; Qualifying - 10am

Sunday: Chinese Grand Prix - 10.10am

More on this story
While you're here
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Washmen Profile

Date Started: May 2015

Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Laundry

Employees: 170

Funding: about $8m

Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Museum&nbsp;of&nbsp;the&nbsp;Future&nbsp;in&nbsp;numbers
  •  78 metres is the height of the museum
  •  30,000 square metres is its total area
  •  17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade
  •  14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade
  •  1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior 
  •  7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices
  •  2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape
  •  100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens
  •  Dh145 is the price of a ticket

GOLF’S RAHMBO

- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh117,059

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Updated: July 19, 2025, 2:47 AM`
FilmHollywood
Read next...
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in season five of Stranger Things. Photo: Netflix

Everything to know about Stranger Things season five

Catalog starring, from left, Retall Abdulaziz, Ali El Beialy and Mohamed Farrag, airs on Netflix from July 17. Photo: Netflix

In Netflix's Catalog, a widowed father learns to raise his kids through YouTube