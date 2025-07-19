Classic horror movies that deserve legacy sequels more than I Know What You Did Last Summer

This weekend, a legacy sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer films is coming to cinemas.

The film, titled the same as the 1997 first, will see the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr, who are both reprising their original roles.

Horror cinema has been mining historically popular films and franchises to try and revive them with reboots or sequels, which might not always work as well as they should. While the original I Know What You Did Last Summer is not a bad film, for many horror connoisseurs it is broadly remembered for its attention-grabbing title, as well as the many times it was parodied in films like Scary Movie.

But what is the difference between a legacy sequel and a normal sequel? A legacy sequel revisits a franchise after many years, often featuring original characters alongside a new generation, blending nostalgia with fresh narratives. On the other hand, a regular sequel continues the story more immediately, typically with the same cast and timeline.

In this list, we have picked six horror films that feel more worthy of a legacy sequel.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead is a horror-comedy that successfully blends gruesome scares with witty humour and heartfelt character moments. Released in the early 2000s, it helped launch a new subgenre affectionately called the zom-com (a portmanteau of zombie and comedy). The film, which was written by and starred Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost, and was directed by Edgar Wright, ends on something of sombre but hopeful prospect for the future.

Legacy potential: A legacy sequel could explore the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse or a new outbreak, especially the evolving relationship between the two leads, one of who has become a zombie. This year, horror fans were treated to a legacy sequel to the 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later films. Perhaps it's time to check in on Shaun and see what his world looks like now.

Phantasm (1979)

There have been four Phantasm films since the original. Alamy

The Phantasm series is celebrated for its surrealist haunting atmosphere. The strange and unsettling world, created by Don Coscarelli, centred on the Tall Man and his eerie minions, has become a cult favourite over the years. The series ended with a fifth instalment, Phantasm: Ravager in 2016, which wrapped up many plot threads, but left room for interpretation and further exploration.

Legacy potential: A 2020s follow-up could provide an opportunity to delve deeper into the Tall Man’s origins and the mysterious dimensions he manipulates. It could also introduce the franchise to a new generation of horror enthusiasts. Given the success of other surreal horror continuations, Phantasm has the potential to succeed by embracing modern filmmaking techniques while maintaining its cult charm.

Event Horizon (1997)

Paul W S Anderson's film melds supernatural and sci-fi events. Alamy

Event Horizon has achieved cult status as a cosmic horror masterpiece that combines science fiction with supernatural dread. Though it underperformed at the box office in 1997, it has since been praised for its intense atmosphere and disturbing themes, thriving in repertory screenings and on home video. Directed by Paul W S Anderson, who went on to direct the Resident Evil films, Event Horizon’s premise follows a spaceship that returns from a voyage beyond known space with a malevolent force on board.

Legacy potential: A film that explores the aftermath of the original disaster or introduces a new mission with even higher stakes could go down well with fans. The original film doesn’t use the usual space scares such as aliens, instead it melds the supernatural with the scientific to create a bone-chilling experience. There’s no shortage of space films, but a sequel to Event Horizon would both satisfy a hungry fanbase and continue a truly horrific story.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

In a sequel to The Sixth Sense, Haley Joel Osment could play the father to a gifted child. Getty Images

M Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense is one of the most adored psychological horror films of the 1990s, best known for its emotional depth and unforgettable twist. Since its release in 1999, the film has been praised for its intelligent screenplay and strong performances.

Legacy potential: While the film stands perfectly on its own, a carefully conceived legacy sequel could explore new storylines surrounding the characters. The child in the film, played by Haley Joel Osment, could become a father in the sequel. His son could carry his gift, but also include another aspect that complicates things, perhaps clairvoyance. To maintain both tonal and thematic continuity, Shyamalan would have to helm the effort, as no one else should be trusted with a sequel this important. Call it The Seventh Sense, perhaps?

Army of Darkness (1992)

Army of Darkness is the wackiest of the Evil Dead films, and deserves a continuation. Alamy

The third instalment in the Evil Dead franchise, Army of Darkness stands out for its mix of horror, fantasy, and comedy. Bruce Campbell’s character Ash, and the film’s blend of slapstick humour and supernatural adventure has earned it a devoted following. Though the Evil Dead series has seen multiple sequels and a television series, most recently with Evil Dead Rise in 2023, Army of Darkness remains a unique entity.

Legacy potential: A new entry could revisit Ash’s adventures, even exploring what happens after his time in the medieval past or following his continued battles with the forces of evil in the modern day. With the rising popularity of nostalgic 1980s and 1990s properties, the character’s wisecracking charm and the film’s mix of genres could easily be adapted to contemporary tastes.

Don’t Look Now (1973)

The British horror film is set in Venice, and centres on themes of grief and loss. Alamy

Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now is a psychological horror that blends grief, supernatural elements and a haunting atmosphere. Released in 1973, it is often cited as one of the greatest British horror films of all time, made more notable for its evocative use of Venice as a setting, and its exploration of loss and grief.

Legacy potential: The film’s ambiguous ending and layered narrative leave ample room for a legacy sequel that could further explore its chilling themes. A continuation might focus on new characters who encounter the lingering supernatural presence, or revisit the original story from a different perspective. With the 2024 passing of the film’s star, Donald Sutherland, a legacy sequel could see his son, Kiefer Sutherland, take the role.

