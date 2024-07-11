News
US
11 July, 2024
US issues sanctions on three Israeli settlers and five organisations
M Night Shyamalan wants to fix 'discrepancy' in attention to Syria
US inflation eases in boost to rate cut hopes
Nato office in Amman 'significant milestone' in partnership
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
A Closer Look: A visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Personal income tax in Oman: Will other Gulf countries follow suit?
Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending
Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah