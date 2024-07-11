News

US

M Night Shyamalan wants to fix 'discrepancy' in attention to Syria

Award-winning filmmaker and wife Bhavna Shyamalan chat with The National after testifying alongside Syrian-American advocates on Capitol Hill

author image
Ellie Sennett
Washington DC

11 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

US issues sanctions on three Israeli settlers and five organisations

M Night Shyamalan wants to fix 'discrepancy' in attention to Syria

US inflation eases in boost to rate cut hopes

Nato office in Amman 'significant milestone' in partnership

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

A Closer Look: A visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Personal income tax in Oman: Will other Gulf countries follow suit?

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah