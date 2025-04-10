Siddharth stars as international Indian cricketer Arjun in Test. Photo: Netflix
Siddharth stars as international Indian cricketer Arjun in Test. Photo: Netflix

Culture

Film & TV

Test review: Netflix's Indian cricket-themed film promises a lot, but delivers little

Strong performances by Nayanthara and R Madhavan can’t make up for hurried pacing and storytelling gaps

Ankit Ojha

April 10, 2025