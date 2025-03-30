Salman Khan was in Dubai on Saturday to promote his latest Eid blockbuster, Sikandar, which is showing in cinemas now. Photo: Marudhar Entertainment
What Sikandar star Salman Khan loves about the UAE

In Dubai to promote his latest Eid blockbuster, Bollywood superstar praises country's leaders for supporting cultural diversity

Ankit Ojha

March 30, 2025