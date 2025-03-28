Salman Khan made Eid his own with the blockbuster Dabangg. Photo: Arbaaz Khan Productions
Salman Khan made Eid his own with the blockbuster Dabangg. Photo: Arbaaz Khan Productions

Culture

Film & TV

King of the Eid box office: Every Salman Khan film released during the holiday, from Wanted to Sikandar

For the past 15 years, Bollywood star has timed the premiere of his movies around the festival

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

March 28, 2025