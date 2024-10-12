Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja named heir to royal throne of Jamnagar

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been named heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar – an erstwhile princely state in Gujarat.

The current ruler Shatrusalyasinhji Jadeja declared his nephew and former international player as his successor. Ajay, 53, played 196 One Day Internationals and 15 Tests for India between 1992 and 2000. He is a descendant of the royal family of Jamnagar, previously known as Nawanagar.

After his playing days, Ajay became a commentator and even coached the Afghanistan team during last year’s ODI World Cup in India.

"Today, on Dussehra, I am equally happy, as I have found a resolution to one of my dilemmas thanks to Ajay Jadeja, who has accepted to be my heir," Shatrusalyasinhji Jadeja said.

"Ajay Jadeja taking up the responsibility of serving the people of Jamnagar is truly a boon for its people. I express my sincere gratitude to him."

Ajay was one of the most prominent white-ball cricketers for India in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was well known for his electric fielding and street-smart batting abilities.

However, he was also entangled in the match-fixing controversy that rocked Indian cricket at the turn of the century and even though a cricket ban imposed on him was overturned by a court, Ajay did not work with the Indian cricket establishment again.

Royalty and cricket

Indian cricket has deep ties with royal families going back to the country's pre-independence days.

Mansoor Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, became India’s youngster captain in 1962 at the age of 21 and played 46 Tests for the country. He is celebrated as one of the finest captains in post-independence India.

India’s premier domestic first-class tournament Ranji Trophy is named after another ruler of Jamnagar – Ranjitsinhji, the first prominent Indian cricketer. Another member of the Jamnagar royal family – Duleepsinhji – lends his name to India’s first-class competition Duleep Trophy.

History of Jamnagar

Jamnagar has a rich history and remains one of the most significant economic centres of India.

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has set up one of the world’s largest oil refineries there. The company’s owners – the Ambanis – recently held a lavish pre-wedding celebration that was attended by some of the biggest celebrities from around the world.

