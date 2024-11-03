For the month of November Cinema Akil in 25hours will offer a programme of free films to watch. Photo: Cinema Akil
Culture

Film & TV

Cinema Akil's outdoor location reopens with free film screenings

Programme includes classic French film, AI documentary and Morrocan story about hip-hop

Maan Jalal
November 03, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      The Arts Edit