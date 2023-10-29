'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54, US media report

Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home on Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home by first responders. They were unable to revive him.

The LA Times and TMZ, which first reported the news, both said there were no signs of foul play, citing anonymous sources.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wisecracking Chandler Bing on NBC's wildly popular Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

During a recent televised Friends reunion, Perry surprised his co-stars by admitting to having suffered severe anxiety “every night” during filming.

TMZ reported that no drugs were found at the scene on Saturday.

As well as Friends, Perry appeared in movies such as Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards.