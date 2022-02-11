'Friends' star Matthew Perry announces autobiography, saying 'time people heard from me'

Matthew Perry, star of sitcom Friends, has announced the release date and title of his autobiography.

The actor, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the show, said much had been written about him and that "it was time people heard from me".

The book is titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing and will be available from November 1.

Sharing a picture of the book's cover on Instagram, Perry wrote: "So much has been written about me in the past.

"I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low.

"But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here."

He added: "I apologise it's not a pop up book."

Perry's memoir will be published by Flatiron Books, which acquired the rights in a deal in the "mid-seven figure range", according to reports in the US.

It is due to take readers "behind the scenes" of the era-defining sitcom Friends as well as explore the substance abuse and alcohol issues that have dogged Perry's career.

The actor, 52, was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during Friends' 10-year run from 1994, but he struggled to overcome addiction issues.

His appearance on the show changed as his weight fluctuated drastically owing to his substance abuse problems.

He joined his former co-stars for the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special in May 2021, after which some fans expressed concern at his appearance on the programme.