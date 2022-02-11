'Friends' star Matthew Perry announces autobiography, saying 'time people heard from me'

The account of his ups and downs in the limelight will be released this year

FRIENDS -- "The One with the Truth About London" Episode 16 -- Aired 2/22/2001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
PA Media
Feb 11, 2022

Matthew Perry, star of sitcom Friends, has announced the release date and title of his autobiography.

The actor, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the show, said much had been written about him and that "it was time people heard from me".

The book is titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing and will be available from November 1.

Sharing a picture of the book's cover on Instagram, Perry wrote: "So much has been written about me in the past.

"I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low.

"But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here."

He added: "I apologise it's not a pop up book."

Perry's memoir will be published by Flatiron Books, which acquired the rights in a deal in the "mid-seven figure range", according to reports in the US.

READ MORE
'Friends': what the world was like when the cult sitcom was first broadcast

It is due to take readers "behind the scenes" of the era-defining sitcom Friends as well as explore the substance abuse and alcohol issues that have dogged Perry's career.

The actor, 52, was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during Friends' 10-year run from 1994, but he struggled to overcome addiction issues.

His appearance on the show changed as his weight fluctuated drastically owing to his substance abuse problems.

He joined his former co-stars for the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special in May 2021, after which some fans expressed concern at his appearance on the programme.

Updated: February 11th 2022, 5:21 AM
TelevisionCelebritiesBooksHollywood
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article It's time people heard from me, says 'Friends' star Perry of new autobiography
An image that illustrates this article 'Brown Girl Like Me': an outspoken manifesto dismantling stereotypes of South Asian women
An image that illustrates this article Avni Doshi on Dubai, the Booker Prize and advice for budding writersStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Booker Prize nominee Avni Doshi talks about writing her novel in DubaiStory video icon