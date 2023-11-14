Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

'Spread your wings and fly, brother, you’re finally free,' LeBlanc writes

Friends in London. Clockwise from top left: Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry. Getty Images

Nov 14, 2023
US actor Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to Matthew Perry, his Friends co-star who died last month.

“Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

LeBlanc played the character Joey Tribbiani, who shared an apartment with Perry's wisecracking Chandler Bing for much of the hit American sit-com's run.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” LeBlanc wrote.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

“Spread your wings and fly, brother, you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

LeBlanc is the first of the Friends main cast to post an individual tribute to Perry since the actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

LeBlanc and the other surviving Friends stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer – had previously paid tribute to Perry in a joint statement.

“We were more than just castmates. We are a family,” they wrote.

“There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

The cause of Perry's death is yet to be determined after he underwent a post mortem examination, US media reported.

Matthew Perry at the premiere of The Invention of Lying in Los Angeles, 2009. He has died aged 54. AP

Updated: November 14, 2023, 7:52 PM
TelevisionCelebrities
