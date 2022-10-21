Kathy Najimy says Jennifer Aniston's hummus is almost as good as her Lebanese mother's

Jennifer Aniston’s hummus recipe has been praised by actress Kathy Najimy as “second only” to her Lebanese mother’s.

Najimy shared a video of herself reacting to tasting the Friends actress's hummus, calling it “delicious”.

"This is second only to my mother, my Lebanese mother who made hummus for 70 years," the Hocus Pocus 2 actress said. "This is so authentic and delicious and spicy. You have to package this, or at least send it to me."

Jennifer Aniston made dinner for Kathy Najimy, who said her hummus was 'second only' to her Lebanese mother's. Photo: Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Aniston often shares her love of cooking with the world, and in 2015, spoke of her interest in releasing a cookbook at some stage in her career.

"I would like to do a lifestyle thing, for people who struggle with dieting. I could just make anything for a diet taste delicious," she said in an interview with Yahoo!. "I'm a good alchemist … I can mix certain things together that are all very healthy, but you don't feel like you're depriving yourself in any way."

Aniston and Najimy have been friends for several years, and often share snippets of their friendship — including Thursday’s dinner date — on social media.

Both of Najimy’s parents were Lebanese, and her mother, Samia, immigrated from Lebanon to the United States in 1946.

Read more Salad dressing recipe at the centre of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's split

In a 2020 interview for YouTube series Makers at Home, Najimy said her mother was the “greatest cook on Earth”.

“[Cooking] is kind of a peaceful thing, I do really like it,” she said. “My mum was the greatest cook on Earth, I don’t cook anything like she does, but I like it.

“My husband is obsessed with fatayer, I attempt to make them as good as my mum and sometimes one will come out OK. But I love cooking Lebanese food.

“Tabbouleh is a lot of prep, but Lebanese food is the best food.”