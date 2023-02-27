Everything Everywhere All at Once dominates Sag Awards, setting stage for Oscars

Dimension-hopping adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once nabbed the top honour at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, cementing its status as the front-runner for the prestigious Best Picture prize at next month's Oscars.

The film, about Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American launderette owner struggling to finish her taxes amid family turmoil, has claimed a pile of trophies in recent weeks at the Hollywood awards ceremonies leading up to the Academy Awards on March 12.

On Sunday, the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once was named best film ensemble by members of the Sag-Aftra acting union. Sag Awards winners are closely watched because actors comprise the largest group of voters for the Oscars.

The science-fiction film also earned awards for Michelle Yeoh, who portrays Evelyn, and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

An overwhelmed Yeoh spoke through tears as she accepted her trophy. "This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me," she said. "Thank you for giving me a seat at the table."

Quan — who as a child star had a featured role in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but had given up on acting for years — said he was the first Asian to win in the category.

Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh speak onstage during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Reuters

"When I stepped away from acting it was because there were so few opportunities," the Vietnamese-American actor said. "The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes."

When the cast took to the stage for the ensemble award, Yeoh handed the microphone to James Hong, 94, who plays her father in the film.

In the early days of his career, Hong recounted, producers said, "Asians were not good enough. And they are not box office. But look at us now."

Everything Everywhere All at Once scored the top accolades at the Directors, and Producers Guild of America Awards. The film also is a commercial success, selling more than $107 million worth of tickets worldwide. It is the highest-grossing movie ever for film distributor A24.

The Sag Award for best actor went to Brendan Fraser for playing a reclusive, severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter in The Whale.

An emotional Fraser said his younger self "never would have believed that I would have been offered the role of my life", Charlie, the man in The Whale who "is on a raft of regrets in a sea of hope".

"I've been on that sea and I've rode that wave," he said.

Sally Field accepts the life achievement award, in recognition of her near six-decade career. AP

In television categories, the cast of Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary about teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia, won best TV comedy ensemble.

The White Lotus cast landed the drama series award for the show's second season, set in Italy, about wealthy holidaymakers and the staff who serve them at a ritzy resort.

Sally Field, 76, received a lifetime achievement award for an acting career that began nearly 60 years ago with TV hits Gidget and The Flying Nun before an Oscar-winning film run that took her from Norma Rae to Steel Magnolias to Forrest Gump to Lincoln.

She said: "There is not a day that I don’t feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor."

