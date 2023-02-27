Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen is coming to Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen is coming to Middle East Film & Comic Con.

Best known for his role as Anakin Skywalker in the George Lucas’s Star Wars prequels, Christensen is set to make an appearance at the pop culture event on Saturday and Sunday, where he will take part in panel discussions and meet fans.

Christensen shot to stardom with his performances in Star War films including Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, but he is also known for his role in the 2001 film Life as a House, which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as the 2008 science-fiction feature, Jumper.

MEFCC will be taking place from Friday to Sunday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The pop culture event will also feature other celebrity guests, including another Star Wars star, Anthony Daniels, the man who brought C-3PO to life; Stranger Things stars David Harbour and Jamie Campbell Bower; House of the Dragon and Doctor Who star Matt Smith; director and actor Andy Serkis; as well as Moon Knight star May Calamawy.

Fan can also expect to meet renowned voice actors such as Christopher Sabat, who has worked on shows such as Dragon Ball Z and One Piece, Zach Aguilar who has worked on Demon Slayer and One Punch Man, plus Paige O'Hara, the original voice of Belle, in the Oscar-winning animated film Beauty and the Beast.

Comic book and animation artists will also be attending MEFCC, including Greg Capullo, one of the artists behind the latest Batman comics; Ryan Ottley, known for his work on the Invincible series; award-winning designer Mike Peraza, who has worked on Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, and his wife Patty Peraza, who was the project lead on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets for MEFCC start at Dh135 for a one-day pass. Celebrity meet-and-greets are charged additionally. More information is available at www.mefcc.com