'Stranger Things' season 4, volume 2: five key takeaways from latest trailer

A new trailer has been released for the last two episodes of Stranger Things season four.

The video, which is just over two minutes long, has been viewed more than 4.3 million times since being uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday. The second volume of season four will be available to stream from Netflix on July 1.

The following look at the latest release contains major spoilers; viewers yet to complete the first half of the season should look away now.

For those who can’t wait to dive back into Hawkins and the Upside Down, here are five key takeaways from the trailer and what it means for the last two episodes.

Fatalities are hinted at

One of the more pressing questions from the latest season would be if any key characters would die. Throughout the first half of season four, there were a couple of moments where it seemed as though it could happen. Most notably, a close call with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in the Upside Down and with Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) almost being killed by Vecna before being saved by her friends with music.

However, in the new trailer, there’s a scene between Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and Steve where she suggests that perhaps their good luck has run out. “I have this terrible feeling … it might not work out for us this time,” she says.

Will the last two episodes of season four see a major character killed off? Photo: Netflix

Could this be hinting that a major character (or two) might not survive?

After the first volume, many fans seem to still think it will be one of the main older teenagers: Steve, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) or Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). However, there’s also some speculation it could be Jim Hopper (David Harbour) after he offers up a speech saying that “maybe I can still help El if it's the last thing I do” with some believing this could be foreshadowing.

Eddie's epic guitar scene

New character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) has been a popular addition to the Stranger Things cast. In addition to being the president of Hawkins High School’s Dungeons & Dragons-themed Hellfire Club, he is also a massive music fan, playing guitar for his band Corroded Coffin.

During the trailer, we’re shown a split second of Eddie grabbing his guitar before seemingly playing an epic solo in the Upside Down. Although the scene is quick, it’s one fans have been obsessing over — going as far as to guess what song is being played.

So far, guitar buffs think they may have figured it out based on his hand movements. Guesses have ranged from Europe’s The Final Countdown to Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine. However, the most popular theory seems to be Metallica’s Master of Puppets — the title track from their third album, which just so happened to be released in March, 1986, the same month season four is set in.

Eleven and Vecna finally come face to face

The first volume of season four ended on a cliffhanger but also revealed the origins of Vecna, the main villain introduced at the start of the season.

For those who need it, here's a recap of what we learnt. Vecna is really Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower), an orderly who befriended a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) during her time at Hawkins Lab.

However, that’s not all: it was revealed Ballard is really Henry Creel, the son of Victor Creel, who has special powers such as telepathy and telekinesis. As if that wasn’t enough, it turns out Henry is also 001, the first test subject at Hawkins Lab.

Eleven has been revisiting past traumas during season four. Photo: Netflix

After he tricks Eleven into removing his chip with her powers, he brutally murders all the other test subjects and workers, before trying to do the same with Eleven after she refuses to join his side. However, she ends up overpowering him and sends him to the Upside Down where he gets transformed into Vecna.

In the trailer, we hear Eleven trying to make it back to her friends, saying they need her. However, later on, we also hear Vecna warn: “It is over. Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost.”

Of course knowing Eleven and the rest of the gang, we’re sure it will really be over that easily and we’re looking forward to the anticipated showdown between the two.

Lucas and Jason's big fight

There's tension between the two Hawkins High basketball players as Jason Carver (Mason Dye) believes Eddie and members of the Hellfire Club are somehow responsible for the death of his girlfriend Chrissy who was killed in the first episode of the season. Although we know it was Vecna, this hasn't stopped Jason and his friends from looking for Eddie or anyone associated with him for revenge.

In the trailer, we're shown Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Jason fighting in an attic — possibly in the Creel House. While we're not 100 per cent sure what has caused it, there are suggestions it could be related to Max and her Walkman, which was instrumental in helping her escape Vecna after Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) was played to her. This also means if she no longer has access to her Walkman, she's susceptible to once again being killed by Vecna.

The return of the Mind Flayer?

One of the noticeable absents from this season has been of the Mind Flayer.

The villainous creature played a major role as it first attempted to take over the world by possessing Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in season two, and returned in season three as it took over Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) to fight Eleven and her friends at the Starcourt Mall.

However, this season has yet to see the monster. Although a quick scene in the trailer does show Hopper, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) looking into the mist that’s being contained at the Russian facility, with some theorising it could be related to the Mind Flayer.

From left: Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitrti, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things'. Photo: Netflix

While it’s unlikely we will get a full explanation until season five, there’s also been questions about how the Mind Flayer, Demogorgon and Vecna are all connected. Although it was touched upon earlier in the season when Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) shared his hypothesis of Vecna as the Mind Flayer's "general", who could help him invade the normal world.

How the 'Stranger Things' cast's lives have changed since the series began — in pictures