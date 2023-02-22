Stranger Things star David Harbour is coming to Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

David Harbour is coming to Middle East Film & Comic Con.

The actor is best known for his role as police chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, for which he won a Critics’ Choice Television Award and was nominated for two Emmys and a Golden Globe. He’s also been in films such as Black Widow, Hellboy and Suicide Squad.

The Comic Con will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from March 3 to 5, after having its first event in the capital last year. A celebration of pop culture and fandom, it brings together fans and stars for a fun-filled weekend that features workshops, talks, meet-and-greets, concerts, competitions and more.

Other celebrity guests already announced for the event include fellow Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower, House of the Dragon star Matt Smith, director and actor Andy Serkis, Moon Knight and Ramy star May Calamawy and Anthony Daniels, the actor behind the beloved Star Wars character C-3PO.

Joining these Hollywood stars at MEFCC will be American voice actor Christopher Sabat, who is best known for his work as Dragon Ball Z's anti-heroes Vegeta and Piccolo.

Sabat has also voiced anime characters in the hit series One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Fairy Tail and My Hero Academia. Aside from voice acting, he is also the founder of OkraTron 5000, an audio production company.

Disney artists Mike and Patty Peraza will also attend. Mike is an award-winning designer who has worked on films such as The Little Mermaid, DuckTales, The Fox and the Hound, Return of Oz, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast. His wife Patty has done animation work for Mickey’s Christmas Carol and various Disney commercials.

Other talents announced include voice actors Paige O’Hara, who played Belle in Beauty and the Beast and Zach Aguilar, known for voicing Tanjiro Kamado in the Demon Slayer manga series and films and Aether in the action role-playing video game Genshin Impact.

Tickets to MEFCC start at Dh135 for a one-day pass. Celebrity meet-and greets-are charged additionally. More information is available at www.mefcc.com