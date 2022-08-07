Oscar Isaac appears to confirm ‘Moon Knight’ season two in a TikTok video

Fans of the Emmy-nominated Marvel show Moon Knight do not have to worry about the future of the show.

While no official announcement has been released by Disney+ or Marvel Studios regarding a second season, it seems that the star of the show Oscar Isaac has far from subtly confirmed it.

A TikTok video posted on executive producer and director Mohamed Diab’s daughter’s account, with the caption “since y’all have been asking”, has gone viral. While sailing across a body of water, Diab’s daughter asks both Diab and Isaac who is present if there will be another season of Moon Knight.

“Why else would we be in Cairo?” Isaac responds.

Diab also posted the video on his Twitter account with the caption “Moon Knight season 2?”

The video has been viewed more than four million times, with comments from fans of the show excited by the slightly scripted but informal announcement.

While it may not be official, the acting and directing duo are in Cairo, which has led fans to believe that the second season of Moon Knight will be set in Egypt.

That fans are eager for any sign of a second season is understandable. Not only did season one end with a cliffhanger, but Moon Knight has also been marketed as a limited series that would not be returning for another season.

Moon Knight stars Golden Globe winner Isaac in his superhero live-action debut as Steven Grant/Marc Spector. It also features May Calamawy as Layla, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow and F Murray Abraham as the voice of Khonshu.

Created by Jeremy Slater for Disney+, Moon Knight tells the story of two characters, Marc Spector and Steven Grant, in the same body. The two alter egos played by Isaac, are the result of dissociative identity disorder (DID).

The story takes a turn when Spector and Grant also discover that they have the powers of an Egyptian moon god. Grant and Spector must learn how to control these super powers, while also solving the mysteries of ancient Egyptian gods — all from the same body.

Critics and Marvel fans alike have praised Moon Knight for its engaging storytelling, performances from a stellar cast, its sensitive portrayal of DID — and for depicting Cairo and Egyptians in an authentic light.