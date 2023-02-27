Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 Sag Awards, including Zendaya and Jessica Chastain

Zendaya, Emily Blunt and Michelle Yeoh are among the stars who attended the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Euphoria star Zendaya stunned in a blush pink Valentino gown, embroidered with 190 silk roses. Like the NAACP Image Awards the night before, the actress wore her shoulder-length hair loose in classic golden-era Hollywood loose waves.

Also in attendance was Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who continued her run of rewearing past red carpet looks, this time choosing a black lace Giorgio Armani dress that she had previously worn in 2014 to attend the Golden Globes and during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Jessica Chastain and Jenny Slate both chose outfits by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Chastain wore a rose pink gown with Gucci jewellery and Slate opted for a black dress with an exposed embellished bralette.

Jessica Chastain wears Zuhair Murad to attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Getty Images

The men also brought their A-game to the event. Elvis star Austin Butler wore a deep burgundy Gucci tuxedo, a label also worn by Babylon star Diego Calva. Both John Krasinski and James Marsden wore looks by Dolce & Gabbana.

READ MORE Guide to awards season 2023, from Golden Globes to the Oscars

The awards honoured the best of film and television from the past year. Held in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, the event was streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

The major awards on the night went to Everything Everywhere All at Once, winning best actress for Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and best motion picture cast, four of the five awards it was nominated for.

In the television categories, White Lotus took home two awards, best drama series actress for Jennifer Coolidge and best drama series ensemble cast.