Zendaya stuns in vintage Versace at the NAACP Image Awards

All eyes were on Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.

The Euphoria actress dazzled in a black and neon green vintage Versace gown from the 2002 spring couture collection. Styled by designer Law Roach, she wore her hair in classic golden-era Hollywood loose waves and with glittering Bulgari jewellery. Later in the evening, she changed into a white Prada two-piece look, with a bralette top and full-length skirt.

Also wearing vintage Versace was Gabrielle Union. The actress, who attended the event with her sportsman husband, Dwyane Wade, wore a circus-print gown from 1989. Wade was also wearing a Versace look.

The event, which honours entertainers, athletes and writers of colour, was hosted by Queen Latifah in Pasadena, California. Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year and attended wearing a white jumpsuit with statement sleeves by Laura Basci.

Other stars who stood out sartorially include Kerry Washington in Fendi, Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli, Serena Williams in Brandon Blackwood and Janelle Monae in Cong Tri. Actress Sujata Day wore a lehenga by Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a bright orange gown by Pistis Ghana. She was styled for the event by her daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice, who also attended, wearing a metallic gown by Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward.