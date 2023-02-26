Angela Bassett and Wakanda Forever top NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards, along with acting trophies for the television series 9-1-1.and her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Marvel superhero sequel also won best motion picture at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena, California.

Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic The Woman King, a project she championed and starred in. Will Smith won for the slavery drama Emancipation, his first release since last year's Academy Awards, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage before winning his first best actor trophy.

“I never want to not be brave enough as a woman, as a black woman, as an artist," Davis said, referencing a quote from her character in the film, which she called her magnum opus. “I thank everyone who was involved with The Woman King because that was just nothing but high-octane bravery.”

Viola Davis poses with the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture for The Woman King in the press room at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. AP Photo

Abbott Elementary won for outstanding comedy series. Creator and series star Quinta Brunson invited her co-stars onstage and praised shows such as Black-ish for paving the way for her series.

READ MORE Viola Davis achieves Egot status at 2023 Grammy Awards

Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports award, which recognises individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards were presented Saturday. The ceremony, which honours entertainers, athletes and writers of colour, was hosted by Queen Latifah. Special honourees included Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

NAACP Image Awards winners

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Outstanding Motion Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith, Emancipation

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Drama Series

P-Valley

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff 'Method Man' Smith, Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Loretta Devine, P-Valley

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut, The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Keith David, From Scratch

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Nia Long, The Best Man: The Final Chapters