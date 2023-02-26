Angela Bassett and Wakanda Forever top NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards, along with acting trophies for the television series 9-1-1.and her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Marvel superhero sequel also won best motion picture at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena, California.
Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic The Woman King, a project she championed and starred in. Will Smith won for the slavery drama Emancipation, his first release since last year's Academy Awards, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage before winning his first best actor trophy.
“I never want to not be brave enough as a woman, as a black woman, as an artist," Davis said, referencing a quote from her character in the film, which she called her magnum opus. “I thank everyone who was involved with The Woman King because that was just nothing but high-octane bravery.”
Abbott Elementary won for outstanding comedy series. Creator and series star Quinta Brunson invited her co-stars onstage and praised shows such as Black-ish for paving the way for her series.
Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports award, which recognises individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.
The 54th NAACP Image Awards were presented Saturday. The ceremony, which honours entertainers, athletes and writers of colour, was hosted by Queen Latifah. Special honourees included Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
NAACP Image Awards winners
Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett
Outstanding Motion Picture
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith, Emancipation
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Drama Series
P-Valley
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Nicco Annan, P-Valley
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff 'Method Man' Smith, Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Loretta Devine, P-Valley
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Morris Chestnut, The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Keith David, From Scratch
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Nia Long, The Best Man: The Final Chapters