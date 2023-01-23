Tom Hanks gets three Razzie nominations for Elvis and Pinocchio performances

His recent hit film Elvis is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up on Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films.

Hanks was shortlisted by the tongue-in-cheek awards for his roles as Presley's manager in the rock 'n' roll biopic Elvis, and Geppetto in Disney's critically slated live-action Pinocchio remake.

A press release from organisers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' Elvis role as "2022's most widely derided performance", and piled on a further nomination for Worst Screen Couple to Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent).

While Elvis and its star Austin Butler have generally received acclaim, Hanks's appearance as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics.

A review in The New York Times said Hanks appears "with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it's-really-me twinkle in his eyes", and portrays Parker as "part small-time grifter, part full-blown Mephistopheles".

Disney's Pinocchio was among five Worst Picture nominees for the annual Golden Raspberry — or Razzie — awards, as was the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Also in the running were regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto, and his Spider-Man spin-off Morbius.

Only last year, Leto was named Worst Supporting Actor for his flamboyant performance — complete with a campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics — in House of Gucci.

The Razzies are usually announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

But last year, the Razzies themselves were left embarrassed, after jokingly creating a new category labelled Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie to accommodate all of the former Die Hard star's questionable output.

Organisers rescinded the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness called aphasia, a disorder that affects language expression and comprehension and leaves a person unable to communicate properly.

Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.

Full nominees list

Worst Picture

Blonde

Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Jared Leto in Morbius. Jay Maidment / Sony Pictures via AP

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks, Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Netflix via AP

Blonde

Both 365 Days sequels – 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days

Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco, Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Fan Bingbing, The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik and his Issues with women, Blonde

The two 365 Days sequels (both released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow attends a photocall for The Bubble. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images / AFP

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde, written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates

Pinocchio, screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorised by the estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning, "written" by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion, screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Treverrow, story by Treverrow and Derek Connolly

Morbius, screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless