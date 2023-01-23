Tom Hanks gets three Razzie nominations for Elvis and Pinocchio performances

His recent hit film Elvis is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up on Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films.
Hanks was shortlisted by the tongue-in-cheek awards for his roles as Presley's manager in the rock 'n' roll biopic Elvis, and Geppetto in Disney's critically slated live-action Pinocchio remake.
A press release from organisers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' Elvis role as "2022's most widely derided performance", and piled on a further nomination for Worst Screen Couple to Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent).
While Elvis and its star Austin Butler have generally received acclaim, Hanks's appearance as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics.
A review in The New York Times said Hanks appears "with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it's-really-me twinkle in his eyes", and portrays Parker as "part small-time grifter, part full-blown Mephistopheles".
Disney's Pinocchio was among five Worst Picture nominees for the annual Golden Raspberry — or Razzie — awards, as was the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.
Also in the running were regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto, and his Spider-Man spin-off Morbius.
Only last year, Leto was named Worst Supporting Actor for his flamboyant performance — complete with a campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics — in House of Gucci.
The Razzies are usually announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.
But last year, the Razzies themselves were left embarrassed, after jokingly creating a new category labelled Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie to accommodate all of the former Die Hard star's questionable output.
Organisers rescinded the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness called aphasia, a disorder that affects language expression and comprehension and leaves a person unable to communicate properly.
Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.
Full nominees list
Worst Picture
Blonde
Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel
Blonde
Both 365 Days sequels – 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius
Lorraine Bracco, Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Fan Bingbing, The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik and his Issues with women, Blonde
The two 365 Days sequels (both released in 2022)
Worst Director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde, written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates
Pinocchio, screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorised by the estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning, "written" by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion, screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Treverrow, story by Treverrow and Derek Connolly
Morbius, screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless