Actor Bruce Willis retiring after aphasia diagnosis

Action hero Bruce Willis, 67, star of the Die Hard franchise, is retiring from acting due to illness, his family announced on Wednesday.

"Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," a post on Instagram signed by his family read.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Willis is known for his celebrated performances in many films, including Pulp Fiction and The Sixth Sense among others.

He has won a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards and appeared on an unforgettable episode of Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.

Aphasia is a language disorder that is caused by brain damage — where it makes it difficult for an individual to communicate with others either through writing or speech. It also makes it hard to understand people, or comprehend written language.

The disorder is incurable but can be treated with speech therapy.

The Instagram post was signed by all members of his family, including his five children and former wife Demi Moore.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," Rumer Willis wrote.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."