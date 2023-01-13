Elvis director Baz Luhrmann pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Baz Luhrmann, director of the Elvis Presley biopic, shared on social media that he will miss US singer Lisa Marie Presley’s “warmth, smile and love” following her sudden death.

Presley’s family on Thursday said they were “shocked and devastated” to share that Elvis Presley’s only child had died soon after being “rushed” to hospital, two days after she attended the Golden Globes ceremony with actor Austin Butler, who won Best Actor for his starring turn as her father in Luhrmann’s film Elvis.

Luhrmann posted on his personal Instagram an image of Presley and Butler giggling.

“Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” he wrote.

“Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.

“Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

READ MORE Lisa Marie Presley dies aged 54

Speaking at a pre-ceremony event at the Golden Globes, Presley said she had been “overwhelmed” by the film and the effect that it had.

“I’m very proud and I know that my father would be very proud … I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” she said.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, called the late singer a “devoted friend” and referred to her as “my sissy”.

“You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla,” she posted on Instagram.

She added: “You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

Lisa Marie Presley with her fourth ex-husband, Michael Lockwood in New York. AP

Presley and fourth ex-husband Michael Lockwood lived in the UK for a good portion of their marriage and spent many a night at London’s posh and exclusive Groucho Club — a spot Fergie was known to haunt.

Lockwood acted as his wife’s music director and lead guitarist. They toured in support of her three albums To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012).

Days before her death, she visited Graceland on January 8 to celebrate her father’s birthday as is tradition with his legions of fans.

Elvis died on August 10, 1977, leaving Presley his sole heir after her 25th birthday.

Expand Autoplay American singer and film star Elvis Presley in 1975. To his fans, the undisputed ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’. All photos: Getty

PA contributed to this report