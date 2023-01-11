Golden Globes 2023 full list of winners, from Michelle Yeoh to Austin Butler

The Golden Globes are back after spending a year behind closed doors, and it seems the night has gone smoothly.

Once known as Hollywood's favourite party, the long-running event organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association marks its 80th event this year. While the awards traditionally kick-start awards season, they were taken off air last year amid controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in the HFPA, which previously had no black members.

On Tuesday night, it attempted to build back its reputation and staged a star-studded comeback, as films from Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans to Top Gun and Avatar sequels competed for top honours.

The Banshees of Inisherin was the biggest winner on the night, winning Best Motion Picture — Musical / Comedy, Colin Farrell a Best Actor — Motion Picture — Musical / Comedy and another for Martin McDonagh, for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans took home two awards, for Best Director — Motion Picture and Best Picture — Drama. Runaway success Everything Everywhere All At Once also bagged two awards, one each for actors Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Malaysian actor to win the Golden Globe.

Telugu-language film RRR also made Globes history as the first Indian tune to take Best Song — Motion Picture.

Here’s the full list of winners of the 80th Golden Globes:

Best Picture (Drama)

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Tar

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Picture — Comedy / Musical

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Babylon

Triangle of Sadness

Animated Feature

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Turning Red

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Inu-oh

Non-English Language

RRR, India

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

WINNER: Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Decision to Leave, South Korea

Close, Belgium

Actor in a Leading Role (Drama)

Austin Butler with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama for Elvis. AP

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Actor in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)

Colin Farrell accepting the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for The Banshees of Inisherin. AP

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Diego Calva, Babylon

Actress in a Leading Role (Drama)

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Actress in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)

Michelle Yeoh with the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Everything Everywhere All at Once. EPA

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once. AP

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett won for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. AP

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Director

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All Aat Once

Screenplay

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Tár, Todd Field

Everything Everywhere All Aat Once, Daniel Kwan, and Daniel Scheinert

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner

Original Score

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Original Song

Indian film composer M M Keeravani with the award for Best Song - Motion Picture for Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. AFP

Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop, from Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, from RRR

Carolina by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa by Alexandre Desplat, from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Television Series (Drama)

WINNER: House of the Dragon

The Crown

Severance

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Best Television Series (Comedy)

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Hacks

The Bear

Wednesday

Best Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: The White Lotus: Sicily

The Dropout

Dahmer - – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Black Bird

Pam and Tommy

Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Adam Scott, Severance

Diego Luna, Andor

Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy)

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Donald Glove Glover, Atlanta

Best Actor in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)

Evan Peters won Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. EPA

WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon

Hillary Swank, Alaska Daily

Laura Linney, Ozark

Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy)

Quinta Brunson with her Golden Globe for Abbott Elementary. AP

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Jean Smart, Hacks

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Actress in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Limited Series/TV Movie)

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus: Sicily

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best TV Actress in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for The White Lotus: Sicily. AP

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: Sicily

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus: Sicilly

This article was originally published on December 12, 2022