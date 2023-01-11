Golden Globes 2023 full list of winners, from Michelle Yeoh to Austin Butler

The Golden Globes are back after spending a year behind closed doors, and it seems the night has gone smoothly.
Once known as Hollywood's favourite party, the long-running event organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association marks its 80th event this year. While the awards traditionally kick-start awards season, they were taken off air last year amid controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in the HFPA, which previously had no black members.
On Tuesday night, it attempted to build back its reputation and staged a star-studded comeback, as films from Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans to Top Gun and Avatar sequels competed for top honours.
The Banshees of Inisherin was the biggest winner on the night, winning Best Motion Picture — Musical / Comedy, Colin Farrell a Best Actor — Motion Picture — Musical / Comedy and another for Martin McDonagh, for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture.
Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans took home two awards, for Best Director — Motion Picture and Best Picture — Drama. Runaway success Everything Everywhere All At Once also bagged two awards, one each for actors Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Malaysian actor to win the Golden Globe.
Telugu-language film RRR also made Globes history as the first Indian tune to take Best Song — Motion Picture.
Here’s the full list of winners of the 80th Golden Globes:
Best Picture (Drama)
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Tar
Best Picture — Comedy / Musical
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Babylon
Animated Feature
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Inu-oh
Non-English Language
RRR, India
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
WINNER: Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Decision to Leave, South Korea
Close, Belgium
Actor in a Leading Role (Drama)
WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Actor in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Diego Calva, Babylon
Actress in a Leading Role (Drama)
WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Actress in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Director
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All Aat Once
Screenplay
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Tár, Todd Field
Everything Everywhere All Aat Once, Daniel Kwan, and Daniel Scheinert
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner
Original Score
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Original Song
Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop, from Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, from RRR
Carolina by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa by Alexandre Desplat, from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Television Series (Drama)
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Severance
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Best Television Series (Comedy)
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Hacks
The Bear
Best Television Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: The White Lotus: Sicily
The Dropout
Dahmer - – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Black Bird
Pam and Tommy
Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Adam Scott, Severance
Diego Luna, Andor
Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy)
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Donald Glove Glover, Atlanta
Best Actor in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)
WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon
Hillary Swank, Alaska Daily
Laura Linney, Ozark
Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy)
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Jean Smart, Hacks
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Actress in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Limited Series/TV Movie)
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus: Sicily
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best TV Actress in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: Sicily
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus: Sicilly
This article was originally published on December 12, 2022