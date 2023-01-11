Golden Globes 2023: Hollywood's best dressed men in bold, colourful looks

For years, a black tux was as creative as it got for the gents of Hollywood on the awards ceremony red carpet.

While there is certainly a still time and a place for traditional sharp tailoring — as proven by Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White — a lot can be said for bolder male styling at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night.

Bold colours were front and centre at the ceremony — with Andrew Garfield in a burnt orange suit, Tyler James Williams in blue and Adam Scott in rich teal with a ribbon tie making for a welcome detail on his perfectly cut Paul Smith look.

Seth Rogan went for a baby pink tux, shirt and all, and Gabriel LaBelle opted for a baby blue look, both bringing a vintage prom feel to the evening. Less high school throwback, Irish actor Barry Keoghan wore a colour-blocked Louis Vuitton powder blue look.

Eddie Redmayne, Chris Perfetti and Diego Calva all accessorised with oversized silk flowers — Redmayne on a rich brown Valentino suit over a relaxed T-shirt and Calva in a custom Gucci tuxedo.

Richly textured velvet was a go-to for Sebastian Stan, Henry Golding and Taron Egerton. However, arguably, Donald Glover was the best dressed gent of the night, wearing a tunic-style YSL shirt jacket and oversized trousers under a black velvet tuxedo jacket, making the red carpet look feel entirely effortless.