Converse teams up with Dubai artists to create new street art mural on Kite Beach

Dubai’s Kite Beach has a new street art mural designed by two well-known artists in the city.

The shoreline collaboration between Abdulla Lutfi and Maddy Butcher is in partnership with Converse, and is a bold interpretation of the Dubai skyline and the people who call the city home.

Unveiled on Friday, with the city's Burj Al Arab as a backdrop, the work is part of the Converse Create Next project, a campaign that celebrates street art as a creative and artistic medium for social progress.

Abdulla Lutfi and Maddy Butcher partnered with Converse for the Dubai street art campaign. Photo: Converse

The artwork represents the spirit of togetherness, with the two Converse Create Next artists celebrating Dubai and the blend of people and cultures who make it an incredible place to live.

Featuring a recreation of the city’s skyline, the mural is based on a design by Lutfi, an artist of determination who illustrates in monochrome colours entirely from memory.

Butcher — an artist famed for her large-scale, colourful abstracts — took Lutfi’s piece and transformed it for the Converse Create Next project. She added colour and faces to highlight the diversity that exists in Dubai.

“A lot of my paintings feature what I call ‘fluid positivity’, which fits the theme of Converse Create Next. With vivid patterns and bold lines, the pieces do not fade into the background. I think that vibrancy is a good reflection of the city and the amazing creative talent we have. As we collaborate more and reach across cultural divides, we can unlock even more creativity across Dubai,” said Butcher.

Dubai's Converse Create Next Murals is on Kite Beach with Burj Al Arab as a backdrop. Photo: Converse / Stephen Godenzie

The mural will be on display until June at one of the city’s most popular beaches. Converse says its campaign helps to communicate the message that every action makes a difference, and every artistic creation leaves an impact.

The Converse All Stars team comprises thousands of emerging creative leaders in more than 30 countries who champion progress in sports, art, music and culture.