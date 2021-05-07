E-scooter users and cyclists risk Dh300 fine on Dubai's Kite Beach

Sign-DXB A cyclist on Dubai's Kite Beach where signs have been erected warning of fines for cyclists and e-scooter users using the jogging track. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak / The National)

Visitors to Dubai's Kite Beach risk fines of Dh300 if they use bicycles or e-scooters on the jogging track and boardwalk.

Signs at the popular seaside destination inform people of the possible fines they could incur.

The move came after authorities in the emirate confirmed the use of e-scooters was banned in public parks.

There are only five locations in Dubai that officially allow the use of electric devices, as the government carries out a year-long trial to assess their safety.

The designated e-scooter areas are Downtown Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December Street, Al Rigga and Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

The use of e-scooters anywhere else in Dubai is strictly forbidden by the authorities and can lead to offenders being stopped by police.

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

