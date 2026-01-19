Six things not to miss at the Ras Al Khaimah Arts Festival

Set against the atmospheric backdrop of a former pearling village, the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2026 Festival has returned for another year. Running from January 16 to February 8 at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, the event brings together 106 artists from 42 countries for a celebration of art, culture and food.

Now in its 14th iteration, this year’s festival introduces the emirate’s first contemporary art biennale, as well as a curated dining programme led by international chefs, hands-on workshops, artist talks and guided heritage tours, all woven into the historic setting of the village. There is free entry to the event, while ticketed experiences start from Dh50.

Whether visiting for the art, the food or the chance to explore Ras Al Khaimah’s cultural past, here are six things not to miss.

1. The new Ras Al Khaimah Contemporary Art Biennale

One of the festival’s biggest draws this year is the launch of its first contemporary art biennale. Curated by Sharon Toval, the exhibition is organised into four thematic pavilions that explore spirituality, craft and heritage, women’s narratives and future horizons.

Highlights include Hannan Abu-Hussein’s towering installation made from dowry blankets, Kawita Vatanajyankur’s performance-based works examining labour and gender roles, and Francesca Fini’s AI-driven video series Posh on Mars, which speculates on technology-shaped futures.

2. Shopping for art, design and handmade pieces

Shopping is very much part of the experience. The Barasti Market brings together local artisans, designers and small food vendors, offering everything from handmade jewellery and crafts to contemporary art, photography and design pieces that can be bought directly from the creators. Fashion and accessories also feature strongly, with stalls selling distinctive garments, traditional Emirati clothing, oud and perfumes.

Beyond the market, the village’s restored souq area features on-site shops and galleries open throughout the festival and winter season. This includes the Design Gallery, which doubles as an exhibition space and gift shop for featured artists, as well as smaller stores focusing on locally made, eco-friendly crafts. There are also souvenir stalls positioned near the main exhibition exits, making it easy to pick up mementos.

3. The Hidden Table: Tales from the Village dining experiences

Food takes centre stage through a curated programme of limited-seat pop-ups that blend gastronomy with storytelling. Highlights include open-fire cooking from Portugal’s Chama, Mediterranean glamour from Bungalo34, and a closing collaboration with Michelin-starred Restaurant Pine from Northumberland, UK. Prior booking is required for the dining experiences.

4. Meet-and-greets and artist-led conversations

One of the festival’s strongest draws is its accessibility. Free, guided art tours through the exhibitions at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village give visitors the chance to meet and speak with participating artists and curators, offering insight into how the event's Civilisations theme and how it has been interpreted through different art forms.

Artist Amir Taba has postcard-sized variations of his work, such as Les Feuilles du Passe (2025), available for visitors to take a copy of. Evelyn Lau / The National

The programme also has a speaker series and panel discussions. There are also live performances, ranging from music to theatrical monologues, while an artist-in-residence programme brings longer-term community engagement.

5. Hands-on workshops and masterclasses

Participation is a major part of the experience. Workshops invite visitors to try their hand at Arabic calligraphy, embroidery, photography, fabric art and light painting, among others. Led by practising artists, these sessions offer a more personal way to engage with the festival’s themes, whether rooted in tradition or contemporary practice.

6. Heritage tours through Al Jazeera Al Hamra

Visitors can learn more about the original houses in Al Hamra and their owners. Evelyn Lau / The National

Set within the atmospheric surroundings of Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, the festival also encourages visitors to explore the site itself. Guided heritage tours trace the area’s past as a pearling village, explaining who each house once belonged to, how it was built and the materials used, from coral blocks and palm fronds to gypsum and mangrove beams. Along the way, visitors can gain insight into the village’s trading history and daily life, adding context to the contemporary artworks now occupying the space.

Ras Al Khaimah Art 2026 Festival is running until February 8 at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village