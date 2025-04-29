The 11-metre statue of Ramesses II is made of red granite and weighs 83 tonnes. Photo: Art Cairo
Grand Egyptian Museum: Six things to look forward to when doors open

Museum is set to officially welcome visitors on July 3

Razmig Bedirian
April 29, 2025