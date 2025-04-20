Original Banksy artworks recovered from Gaza go on display in Dubai

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Two of Banksy’s original works created during his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/06/23/banksy-in-palestine-a-look-at-the-street-artists-work-in-gaza-and-the-west-bank/" target="_blank">2011 trip to Palestine </a>are on display in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/17/world-art-dubai-sharjah-sorbonne-emirati-women/" target="_blank">World Art Dubai</a>. The stencilled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/13/banksy-stolen-girl-with-balloon/" target="_blank">street art pieces</a>, titled Toxic Fuel and Running Coppers, were “rescued from the Gaza Strip 14 years ago” according to Kimberley McMahon, chief executive of Wonderwall Fine Arts, which is exhibiting the pieces in partnership with Qube Art Gallery. “We haven’t released the pieces to the public eye yet,” McMahon added. “None of the original artworks are for sale – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/09/meaning-banksy-animal-art-london/" target="_blank">Banksy </a>is priceless.” Limited-edition prints of the pieces will be available for purchase through the firm from the end of May. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/03/18/new-banksy-work-discovered-as-threat-of-identity-reveal-looms/" target="_blank">Banksy </a>has produced artworks in Palestine since the mid-2000s, with identifiable pieces by the artist spotted in Gaza and the West Bank. Collections of the works have been unofficially dubbed "West <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/19/banksy-steve-jobs-calais-london/" target="_blank">Banksy</a>". The work often depicts scenes of military oppression. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/20/death-and-destruction-overshadow-joy-of-easter-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza, </a>in particular, has been a focal point for the artist. In 2015, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/11/21/uncovered-banksy-interview-sheds-light-on-early-career/" target="_blank">Banksy </a>released a tourism video about Gaza. “Make this the year you discover a new destination. Welcome to Gaza,” the caption sardonically read. The video showed footage of young children in the street interspersed with scenes of Israeli military vehicles, with a voice adding: "The locals like it so much they never leave, because they're not allowed to." The sub-two-minute film finished with a quote, spray-painted on a wall, which read: “If we wash our hands of the conflict between the powerful and the powerless we side with the powerful – we don’t remain neutral.” More than 400 artists and galleries are participating in this year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/03/world-art-dubai-2024/" target="_blank">World Art Dubai</a>, with representation from more than 65 countries. The fair is running at the World Trade Centre until Sunday. The event is focused mainly on accessible art, with pieces priced between $100 and $20,000. World Art Dubai also includes a robust talks programme, delving into topical issues such as the impact of artificial intelligence on art.