Photo essay: Behind the scenes at World Art Dubai as it returns for 10th edition

More than 4,000 pieces of art from 65 countries will be on display from Thursday at World Art Dubai, the region's largest contemporary art fair.

Exhibited at Dubai World Trade Centre, the collection will be spread across 12 international pavilions, each serving as cultural gateways into a country or region, organisers said.

Pavilions this year include those themed by regions – America, Asia, Europe and the GCC – as well as countries, from the UAE to India, Iran, Japan, Russia and the UK.

Promoted as a more accessible art showcase, the four-day event presents diverse styles, from work by emerging artists to pop and fashion art disrupters, as well as experimental expressionists and photographers.

Artists featured this year – the event's 10th edition – include Hend Rashed, a Dubai-based abstract artist, who will present her creations at the UAE pavilion. With a repertoire spanning seven years at prestigious exhibitions worldwide, including in Singapore, Oman and Italy, Rashed's artistry has earned her nominations for the UAE Residence Artist Award by World Art Dubai for three consecutive years.

At the GCC pavilion, Bahraini artist Leena Al Ayoobi, Iraqi artist Nabil Ali and Lebanese artist Lydia Moawad will showcase their blend of cultural influences and personal experiences to demonstrate the wide variety of styles and cultural influences that exist in Middle Eastern art.

Other highlights include Rinko Lim, a "wellness rug artist" who blends art, design and energy therapy to delve into themes of self discovery and spiritual wellness. She can be found at the Japan pavilion.

There's also Dubai-based artist Liz Ramos-Prado, who merges graphic design with fine art, bridging the gap between commercial and personal artistic expressions. With more than 10 years in the UAE, working across newspapers and magazines, Ramos-Prado's work delves into the intricacies of human emotion.

More than 15,000 visitors are expected to attend this year's event, organisers said.

World Art Dubai 2024 runs until Sunday. Tickets, priced at Dh15, are available at www.worldartdubai.com