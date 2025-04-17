Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Two art fairs in Dubai and history of Emirati women's attire

It’s peak art season in Dubai. Two fairs, a slew of new exhibitions and a healthy slate of workshops and talks make this the busiest time of the year for art in the city. However, there is also a lot to see in the other emirates. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/16/art-dubai-first-look-location-dates/" target="_blank">Art Dubai</a>, the city's arts event, returns to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/08/05/remembering-dubais-most-coveted-beachside-community-before-it-became-madinat-jumeirah/">Madinat Jumeirah</a> from April 18 to 20. More than 120 exhibitors will be participating. Things to look out for include the Bawwaba section, which features works by artists from all over the world during the past year. Emirati artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/15/mohammed-kazem-art-dubai-julius-baer/" target="_blank">Mohammed Kazem</a> is unveiling a digital work with Julius Baer. Mexican artist Hector Zamora, meanwhile, is showcasing site-specific installations. The famous BMW M1 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/03/andy-warhol-bmw-m1-art-dubai/" target="_blank">painted by Andy Warhol</a> is also worth looking out for. Art Dubai is also known for its talk programme. This year, its Global Art Forum will examine the ever-changing nature of the modern world and uncertainty and anxiety about the future. The forum will be held under the title The New New Normal. <i>Public hours: April 18 and 19, 2pm to 9pm; April 20, 12pm to 6pm; Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai</i> More than 400 artists and galleries are participating in this year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/03/world-art-dubai-2024/" target="_blank">World Art Dubai</a>. The fair is running at the World Trade Centre this week. As the name suggests, healthy representation from more than 65 countries can be expected. The event is also a must for budding collectors, with art priced between $100 and $20,000. World Art Dubai also has a robust talks programme, delving into topical issues such as the impact of artificial intelligence on art. <i>April 17 to 20, 1pm to 9pm; Dubai World Trade Centre</i> Threads of Heritage is an exhibition at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2022/04/22/uaes-best-universities-sorbonne-university-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi</a> that has been organised in collaboration with the National Library and Archives,<b> </b>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/01/07/the-art-and-culture-of-dubai-is-a-part-of-its-soul/" target="_blank">Dubai Culture</a>. The show explores the history and legacy of Emirati women’s attire. It delves into ancient traditions while also showcasing contemporary twists. Clothing and jewellery will be on display alongside historical artefacts and poetry that touch upon the subject. <i>Until May 3; Monday to Thursday, 8am-4pm; Friday, 8am-12pm; Atrium of SUAD Campus, Abu Dhabi</i> A weekend initiative programmed as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/06/sharjah-biennial-guide/" target="_blank">Sharjah Biennial</a>, April Acts engages with the works presented in a series of artist talks, panel discussions, workshops and live music. Guided walks across the sites will also be offered. This weekend is a good opportunity to explore.