The BMW M1 Art Car by Andy Warhol is on display at Art Dubai until April 20. EPA
Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Two art fairs in Dubai and history of Emirati women's attire

Plus, artist talks, panel discussions, workshops and live music at the Sharjah Biennial

Razmig Bedirian
April 17, 2025