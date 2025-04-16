Saudi artist Abdullah Al Othman presents a series of works in neon at Art Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
Art Dubai 2025 first look: What to expect at this year's fair

Fair taking place from April 18 to 20 is a reflection of the political, social and ecological challenges facing the world

Razmig Bedirian
April 16, 2025