Stolen Banksy artwork recovered as two men charged with burglary

A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/12/22/new-banksy-installation-takes-flight-in-london-less-than-an-hour-after-being-confirmed/" target="_blank">Banksy artwork</a> stolen from a London gallery has been retrieved and will be returned after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad. Two men have been charged with burglary after <i>Girl with Balloon</i> was taken on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said. Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were charged with non-residential burglary and remanded in police custody. The artwork was taken from the Grove Gallery in New Cavendish Street, west London, at around 11pm on Sunday. <i>Girl with Balloon</i> was the only item stolen and has now been recovered and will be returned to the gallery, police said. Fraser, of Beckton, east London, and Love, of North Stifford, Essex, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where they were bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on October 9. Earlier this year, a man was given a two-year suspended <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/prisons/" target="_blank">prison</a> sentence by a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/courts/" target="_blank">court</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a> for using a lorry to steal a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/banksy/" target="_blank">Banksy</a> stencil <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/19/man-sentenced-in-france-for-stealing-banksy-artwork/" target="_blank">from the back of a parking sign</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris/" target="_blank">Paris</a>. Mejdi R, 38, a musician, admitted in court that he used an angle grinder in September 2019 to remove part of the sign on which the secretive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uk/" target="_blank">British</a> artist had depicted a masked rat holding a box cutter. The defendant claimed he was a friend of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/19/banksy-steve-jobs-calais-london/" target="_blank">Banksy</a>, who had asked him to retrieve the artwork on the sign near the Centre Pompidou arts complex in Paris. <i>Girl with Balloon</i> is a series of artworks, with the piece at the west London gallery one of multiple versions. Another version of the painting hit the headlines in 2018 when it partially self-destructed at the conclusion of an auction in which it had been sold for £1.1 million. The canvas was passed through a secret shredder hidden inside the large frame, leaving the bottom half in tatters and only a solitary red balloon left on a white background in the frame. The partially-shredded piece, entitled <i>Love Is In The Bin</i>, was sold for £18,582,000 in London by auction house Sotheby’s in October 2021. Earlier this summer, several pieces in Banksy’s animal-themed series were moved for safekeeping, with one defaced just hours after it went up. Banksy’s silhouette of a howling wolf on a satellite dish in Peckham was taken less than an hour after it was confirmed as authentic. Another piece in his collection, a silhouette of a rhino, was defaced by a man wearing a black balaclava just hours after it went up. His piece at London Zoo, which shows a gorilla lifting up a shutter and allowing a number of birds and a seal to escape, was removed for “safekeeping” and replaced with a replica in August. Banksy’s artwork of piranhas in a police sentry box was moved temporarily to Guildhall Yard to keep it safe, the City of London Corporation announced after the piece appeared on Ludgate Hill.