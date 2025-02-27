Machine Chicken Real Tree Culture is running at Grey Noise in Dubai until March 29. Photo: Grey Noise
Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: From art inspired by Emirati heritage to one created from chicken wings

Plus, an exhibition of porcelain works that pays tribute to a piece by the 13th century Sufi poet Rumi

Razmig Bedirian
February 27, 2025