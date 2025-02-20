Ras Al Khaimah Art is running at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village until February 28. Antonie Robertson / The National
Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: New work by El Seed, last chance to catch Ras Al Khaimah Art and more

Plus, the unveiling of a new painting dedicated to the female scientist and thinkers of the medieval Islamic world

Razmig Bedirian
February 20, 2025