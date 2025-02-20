Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: New work by El Seed, last chance to catch Ras Al Khaimah Art and more

This week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/10/31/barjeel-art-foundation-parallel-histories/" target="_blank">Barjeel Art Foundation</a> will unveil a painting that reflects upon the contributions of female scientists and intellectuals from the medieval Islamic world. Abu Dhabi Creative Centre will hold an exhibition that highlights 60 years of Emirati creativity. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/30/rak-art-al-jazeera-al-hamra-heritage-village-2025/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah Art</a>, meanwhile, is in its final stretch, meaning it's the last chance to catch the event at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/29/ras-al-khaimah-channels-the-art-of-memory-with-month-long-cultural-festival/" target="_blank">Al Jazeera Al Hamra</a>. Here are exhibitions and events to check out this week. <i>Muslim Scientists </i>was one of the last works by Syrian artist Mahmoud Hammad before his death in 1988. The painting depicts 16 influential thinkers and scientists from the Islamic world, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/book-fair-turns-page-to-life-of-ibn-rushd-1.144722" target="_blank">Ibn Rushd</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/10/05/the-lost-enlightenment-of-ibn-sina-and-al-biruni-re-examined-in-upcoming-book/" target="_blank">Ibn Sina</a> and Al Farabi, huddled in the centre of the canvas. The work is a striking celebration of the scientific accomplishments in the region. However, it features exclusively men and doesn’t shed any light on the contributions of female intellectuals in the medieval Islamic world. A new painting by Iraqi artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/14/iraqi-artist-afifa-aleibys-dubai-solo-show-reflects-a-distinctly-female-perspective/" target="_blank">Afifa Aleiby</a> aims to address that vacuum. Commissioned by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/08/16/barjeel-london-soas-hudood-rethinking-boundaries/" target="_blank">Barjeel Art Foundation</a>, the work also features 16 women from the Islamic world. These include sisters Fatima al-Fihriya, renowned for establishing the al-Qarawiyyin Mosque in Fez, Morocco; Razia Sultana, the only female ruler of India’s Delhi Sultanate; and 10th century astrolabe maker Mariam Al-ʻIjliyyah. The painting will be officially revealed on Sunday during a special ceremony at Sharjah’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2021/08/30/sharjah-ruler-donates-12000-rare-books-on-islamic-art-and-architecture-to-house-of-wisdom/" target="_blank">House of Wisdom</a>. It will be exhibited alongside Hammad’s <i>Muslim Scientists </i>at the venue until the end of Ramadan. A panel discussion about the two paintings will also take place on Sunday at 5pm. It will feature Aleiby, Lubna Hammad, director of her father’s estate, and Nidhal Guessoum, professor of physics and astronomy at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/advertorial/2023/12/30/american-university-of-sharjah-shaping-futures-leading-innovations-in-education/" target="_blank">American University of Sharjah</a>. <i>Monday to Thursday, 8am – 11pm; Friday and Saturday, 8am – 12am; until the end of Ramadan; House of Wisdom, Sharjah</i> Through the Years offers a glimpse into the transformation of Emirati art between the 1960s and present day. The exhibition brings together 27 Emirati artists. It showcases works by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/09/28/najat-makki-presents-kaleidoscopic-evocative-body-of-work-in-new-solo-exhibition/" target="_blank">Najat Makki</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2021/11/12/nujoom-alghanems-passage-to-show-at-abu-dhabi-art-2021/" target="_blank">Nujoom Al Ghanem</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/emirati-artist-aisha-juma-reflects-on-why-mindfulness-and-creativity-are-mutually-inclusive-1.1175904" target="_blank">Aisha Juma</a> and Jalal Luqman, as well as emerging names like Rawdha Al Ketbi and Ahmad Saeed Al Areef. Participating artists were free to choose which of their works would represent them in the exhibition, letting a narrative organically develop within the exhibition. The works range from figurative to the abstract, paintings to sculptures and installations, and collectively embody the breadth of Emirati art. <i>Monday to Sunday, 9am – 9pm; until March 31; Abu Dhabi Creative Centre, Abu Dhabi</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/the-unexpected-significance-of-el-seed-s-calligraphy-work-in-brazil-1.866713" target="_blank">El Seed</a> has revealed a new sculpture at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/06/18/made-in-tashkeel-2024/" target="_blank">Tashkeel</a> in Nad Al Sheba. The arts hub is still closed for renovation but the outdoor work is accessible to the public. The work is titled <i>Takhayal, </i>which is Arabic for imagine. It features the Tunisian artist’s idiosyncratic take on the calligraphic form. Composed of aluminium that is almost three millimetres thick, the sculpture looms for an impressive eight meters. The disparate components within the installation are fixed together by hidden joints, giving a seamless flow to the overall design. Takhayal, a project supported by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/01/07/the-art-and-culture-of-dubai-is-a-part-of-its-soul/" target="_blank">Dubai Culture</a>, is the latest of collaborations between El Seed and Tashkeel. The partnership has led to several notable public artworks, including the Tashkeel x Enoc Public Art Commission at Expo 2020 Dubai. Ras Al Khaimah Art 2025 is in its final stretch. The annual art event, which opened on January 31, will be running until February 28. This year’s iteration is being held under the title Memory. The theme feels pertinent, especially considering its location. Ras Al Khaimah Art is being held at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/29/ras-al-khaimah-channels-the-art-of-memory-with-month-long-cultural-festival/">Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village</a>. The abandoned pearling village, with its coral structures and labyrinthine alleyways, is one of the only of its kind in the UAE, offering insights into the country’s maritime traditions and daily life. The venue is now bustling with artworks by 200 local and international artists. The works, which range from photographs to sculptures and installations, are all deeply personal and reflect on the concept of memory in evocative ways. <i>Until February 28; Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, Ras Al Khaimah</i>