American University of Sharjah: Shaping futures, leading innovations in education

Ranked among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past nine consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Ranking (2024), American University of Sharjah (AUS) has distinguished itself by its student-centric approach to entrepreneurial knowledge and academic enterprise. Its well-rounded liberal arts education, modelled after the American higher education system, is underpinned by a thorough understanding of the continuous changes in global needs and market dynamics.

At the heart of its educational ethos lies a commitment to fostering knowledge and a holistic set of skills— critical thinking, problem-solving acumen, resilience, effective communication and a flair for creativity. This positions AUS alumni for success in any field of their choosing.

Top UAE rankings

In the most recent QS World University Rankings (2024), AUS not only clinched the top spot in employer reputation but also secured a noteworthy second place in academic reputation and a commendable third in employment outcomes within the UAE. This recognition underscores the institution's prowess in delivering graduates who are not only academically sound but also highly regarded by employers.

AUS alumni are positioned for success in any field of their choosing. Supplied Photo

Meeting industry demands

Embracing a learning approach attuned to industry needs and emerging trends, AUS builds upon its extensive 25 years of experience through its advanced curricula, state-of-the-art facilities and diverse opportunities such as training, internships and study abroad programs. With a keen understanding of the dynamic market and evolving technologies, the university consistently refines its academic offerings to stay ahead of future requirements. AUS has recently announced its partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation which aims to expand access to its renowned Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. The MBA will now be available through a blended learning format, combining face-to-face and online components, reflecting AUS's commitment to innovative and accessible education. It has officially begun accepting applications for its blended learning format starting Spring 2024.

AUS currently provides progressive curricula across 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, along with 16 master's degree programs and four PhD programs. These offerings span various disciplines and are housed within its College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), the College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD), the School of Business Administration (SBA) and the College of Engineering (CEN). This comprehensive approach underscores AUS's commitment to staying at the forefront of education and preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

World-class faculty

AUS’ dynamic educational philosophy is further reflected through its world-class full-time faculty, who are dedicated educators consistently engaging students in research and conducting pioneer work, contributing to the university's remarkable standing as the second-highest ranked institution in the UAE for the number of international faculty and citations per faculty, according to the QS World University Rankings (2024).

AUS currently provides progressive curricula across 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, along with 16 master's degree programs and four PhD programs. Supplied Photo

Diverse campus life

The vibrant learning atmosphere at AUS is further enhanced by its culturally diverse campus, reflecting a student body representing more than 90 nationalities. This environment provides students with ample opportunities to pursue their individual interests through participation in cultural clubs, student organizations, leadership programs and community service initiatives. AUS is third in the UAE for the number of international students, according to the QS World University Rankings (2024), and among the top five institutions worldwide for having the highest percentage of international students, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (2023).

Scholarships and financial assistance

AUS works to ensure that financial circumstances do not prevent talented students from receiving a quality university education. A variety of merit- and need-based grants and scholarships are offered, with two out of three AUS students receiving some form of grant or scholarship every year. Competitive assistantships are available for master’s and PhD students.

To learn more about AUS offerings, join our Explore AUS Open Day in January 2023. Visit openday.aus.edu to register!