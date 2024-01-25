Sharjah Heritage Museum exhibits student artworks that celebrate Emirati heritage

Students in Sharjah whose artworks celebrate the past and present of Emirati culture have their creations exhibited at a museum.

More than 50 pieces of artwork – including 3D objects, paintings, sculptures and garments – are on display at Sharjah Heritage Museum.

The exhibition, Reflections and Inspirations from Emirati Heritage, will run until April 15 and features 54 works created by pupils at Sharjah's College of Fine Arts.

Emirati student Mariam Alsuwaidi is one of the students whose works are on display.

The 20-year-old created a chandelier made of miniature burqas in the shape of a traditional Emirati burqa.

She said the piece was inspired by her grandmother whose eyes always seemed to light up behind the veil.

“I wanted to give people the same feeling whenever I saw my grandmother in her Burqa,” Ms Alsuwaidi told The National.

She said her artwork connects her to her heritage and aims to draw today's technology-glued children towards the intriguing stories of their ancestors.

Another student, Gozel Haydarova, from Turkmenistan, blended cultural elements from the UAE with her homeland in her art project.

“I made an Abaya using the Al Sadu weaving technique and the Talli because they resemble elements used in my home country,” the 22-year-old said.

Her aim, she added, was to create a contemporary outfit that incorporates traditional motifs.

“Wearing such an Abaya allows a woman to carry her culture with her wherever she travels,” she said.

Ms Haydarova said that the popular statement, “If you don't have a culture, you don't have a past, nor will you have a future,” encapsulates her belief in the critical balance between modernity and cultural identity.

“People desire modern objects, but it is critical to realise that too much of this could lead to the loss of our identity,” she said, highlighting the potential risks of replacing cultural roots with modern trends.

Asma Jafar Yousefi, 23, from Iran, created a bisht-style Abaya from Sadu fabric, aiming to remind others of the nuances of Emirati culture.

“It's important to protect our heritage because by doing that we are actually protecting who we really are,” Ms Yousefi said.

Her work also explores the similarities between Emirati and Iranian heritages, emphasising the cultural bridges that art can build.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, the head of Sharjah Museum Authority, which organised the exhibition, said the show fosters creativity and serves as an educational tool.

“In a world that is rapidly evolving, organising exhibitions of this nature is of paramount importance,” she said.

“They not only pay tribute to our past but also serve as a wellspring of inspiration for our future.”