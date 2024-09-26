British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman stars in Rumi: The Musical. Photo: Jane Hobson
British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman stars in Rumi: The Musical. Photo: Jane Hobson

Dana Al Fardan: New version of Rumi musical to tour Turkey and beyond

No orchestra, half a dozen cast members and one piano – Qatari composer discusses how production is designed for more intimate venues

Saeed Saeed
September 26, 2024

