Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide, from Abu Dhabi Art to National Day exhibition

‘Tis the season of art. Between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-art/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Art</a> and the capital’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/15/public-art-abu-dhabi-biennale/" target="_blank">first biennial for public art</a>, new exhibitions in Dubai and the return of Sharjah’s annual festival for independent cinema, there’s a lot to see and do this weekend. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/11/19/abu-dhabi-art-2024-guide/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Art</a> is showcasing works from 102 regional and international galleries. Running until Sunday at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/24/animenia-abu-dhabi-manarat-al-saadiyat/" target="_blank">Manarat Al Saadiyat</a>, the fair comprises seven sections, covering various facets of modern and contemporary art. There are new additions, including the Collector's Salon, which will showcase artefacts, historical objects, manuscripts and artworks; as well as Silk Road: Drifting Identities, which is highlighting galleries and artists from Central Asia and the Caucasus. <i>Until Sunday; 2pm until 6pm; Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi</i> More than 70 local and international artists are taking part in the inaugural <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/19/public-art-abu-dhabi-biennial-map-location-guide/" target="_blank">Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial</a>, transforming the capital into an open-air gallery. Works have been divided across eight routes within Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Installations have sprung up along Abu Dhabi Corniche, as well as the lush, interconnected parks beside it. The central bus terminal, Cultural Foundation, Carpet Souq and National Theatre have also become sites of artistic intervention, as has the Al Ain Oasis. The biennial is not only a good chance to see thought-provoking artworks, but it is also an opportunity to engage with Abu Dhabi anew, seeing familiar places in a new light. <i>Until April; Monday to Thursday, 10am-10pm; Friday to Sunday, 10am-midnight; various locations</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/10/05/sharjah-film-platform-2022-to-screen-international-favourites-and-regional-works/" target="_blank">Sharjah Film Platform</a> is back and running at Mirage City Cinema as well as Vox Cinemas at City Centre Al Zahia. The documentaries and narrative films from Rwanda, Nigeria, Colombia, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bahrain and Palestine. The festival is also highlighting the works of Mohamad Malas this year. The Syrian director is renowned for his unflinching take on social and political issues. His films <i>The Dream</i> (1987), <i>The Night</i> (1992) and his most recent, <i>Oh Father, I Am Youssef </i>(2024) will be screening at the festival. <i>Until Sunday; various times; Mirage City Cinema at Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah; and Vox Cinemas at City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah</i> Dubai’s Mondoir Gallery is holding a tribute to the UAE and its leaders. The exhibition, which commemorates the UAE's 53rd National Day, has been in the works for two years and will unveil nearly a dozen new sculptures and paintings. Legacy in Resonance features works by Abdul Qader Al Rais, Diaa Allam, and Elnaz Asgharzadeh. A highlight of the exhibition is the hyperrealistic sculptures of UAE leaders that have been created by Edgar Askelovic, a Lithuanian artist known as Aspencrow. <i>Until December 31; Monday to Saturday, 11am-10pm; Sunday, 1pm-8pm; Mondoir Gallery, Downtown Dubai</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/06/13/dubai-exhibition-eyes-wide-shut-explores-female-trauma-and-healing/" target="_blank">Firetti Contemporary</a> is highlighting the works of three female artists in a new exhibition that will be running until the end of the month. Emirati artist Mai Alremeithi is highlighting the architectural transformation of the UAE through works that blend layered paper, clay and plaster. Iranian artist Negin Fallah draws inspiration from illuminated Iranian manuscripts to explore the meeting point of transformation and tradition. Finally, Lebanese-Armenian artist Annie Kurkdjian is presenting portraits that delve into experiences of trauma, war and displacement. <i>Until November 30; Monday to Sunday, 11am-7pm; Firetti Contemporary, Al Quoz, Dubai</i>